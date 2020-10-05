The Bijou Star Files: OBJ Sealed The Brown’s Victory Over Dallas

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 5, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Heads up! Today is your last chance to register to vote in Ohio for the 2020 November election !!

Cleveland Browns beat Dallas Cowboys 49-38 thanks to Odell Beckham Jr.’s heroics

Cleveland is now off to its best start since 2001. Odell Beckham Jr. was the hero with 154 total yards and three touchdowns, including a 50-yard scoring run to ice the game late. Read More

Trump declares ‘I get it,’ then leaves hospital for drive-by wave to supporters

Infected and contagious, President Donald Trump briefly ventured out in a motorcade on Sunday to salute cheering supporters, a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has forced his hospitalization and killed more than 209,000 Americans. Read More

Regal to temporarily close all U.S. theaters starting Thursday

Cinewold, parent company of Regal, announced it is temporarily suspending all of its theater operations in the United States starting Thursday, Oct. 8. Read More

DARRYL STRAWBERRY To Delonte West …I’LL HELP YOU BEAT DRUG ADDICTION

Darryl Strawberry wants to personally help former NBA star Delonte West kick drugs … ’cause the MLB legend knows firsthand how addiction can ruin lives. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMPWORKING HARD OR HARDLY WORKING??? Blank Paper Photo Raises Doubt

President Trump is still hard at work while batting COVID-19 at Walter Reed, or at least that’s how it seems at a quick glance — but a closer look at a photo of him signing a document has some folks skeptical. Read More

‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’Megan Thee Stallion Slammed Kentucky AGCALLS HIM ‘SELLOUT NEGRO’

“Saturday Night Live” came back with a flurry Saturday night, with a strong measure of social justice … calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, playing audio saying he’s no different than “the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.” Read More

KOBE BRYANTAUTOGRAPHED FLOOR FROM FINAL GAME… Hauls in More Than $600K!!!

The Kobe-autographed hardwood sold for way more than its pre-auction estimate of half a million … going to a final bidder Saturday night for $631,200!!! Read More

DABABY GUNFIRE ERUPTS NEAR MUSIC VIDEO SHOOT

DaBaby’s attorney tells TMZ … Saturday’s shooting was nearby the filming of his music video, but it was completely unrelated to the rapper or the video shoot. Read More

DEBORAH COX Blown Away By 1998 Classic Challenge…ESPECIALLY BY 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL!!!

Deborah Cox finds herself front and center of a new social media challenge that’s been all the rage … and so far, she’s impressed by what she’s seeing. Read More

BREONNA GRAND JURY RECORDINGCop Testified …NEIGHBOR DIDN’T HEAR POLICE ID THEMSELVES

The Grand Jury audio in the Breonna Taylor case reveals important information about the central issue in the case — whether the Grand Jurors were adequately informed about whether cops identified themselves before breaching the door to Breonna’s apartment. Read More

Nicki Minaj’s Mom Confirms The Birth Of Her Grandchild—“Thank You Lord For Blessing My Daughter”

Nicki Minaj’s mom posted a heartfelt message on Instagram officially confirming the widespread news that her daughter recently gave birth. Read More

Social Media Reacts To Tyga’s Nudes As He Promotes His OnlyFans Account

Word is the photos were leaked, while others are saying he uploaded the photos himself. Nonetheless, ya’ll know the content made its way to social media, and people are sharing their thoughts on what Tyga is out here working with. Read More

Jazmine Sullivan Claps Back At Online Trolls Who Commented On Her Weight Loss—“There Is Nothing Skinny About Me”

Jazmine Sullivan is back on the scene showing off her amazing weight loss, unfortunately several online trolls refused to let her have her moment an attempted to body shame her instead. Read More

Ananda Lewis Reveals That She Is Battling Stage 3 Breast Cancer As She Encourages Women To Get Their Mammograms Sooner

You all remember Ananda Lewis, as she has served as the host to some of our favorite shows throughout the years. Read More

Andy Cohen Says Caitlyn Jenner Will Not Be Joining ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

If Caitlyn Jenner has her eyes on making her way back to reality TV, it won’t be through the “Real Housewives” franchise. Read More

Tamar Braxton Confirms That She’s Working On New Music—“I’m Ready To Pour Some Pain Into My Music”

Tamar has just announced that she has plans to take her pain to the studio and crank out some new music. Read More

H&M Is Closing 250 Stores Amid The Pandemic

H&M is planning to close 250 stores next year as the fashion retailer struggles with sales during the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Salehe Bembury, The VP Of Sneakers & Men’s Footwear At Versace, Says He Was Racially Profiled By Police Officers While Holding A Versace Shopping Bag In Beverly Hills

As this year continues to go by, there are still unfortunately some unsettling moments that are occurring when it comes to race. Read More

XXXTentacion Enters Top 20 Highest-Selling Artists Of All-Time List For Digital Sales

It’s been two years since the untimely death of XXXTentacion, but he’s still making an impression on his fans through the legacy of his music. Currently, XXXTentacion has landed in the Top 20 of the highest-selling artists of all time. Read More

Drake Says That He & SZA Dated Back In 2008 On New Song With 21 Savage

Now we all know that when Drake drops those bars, fans are quick to dissect his lyrics and find the true meaning behind his words, and his latest collaboration was no different. Read More

Chaka Khan Denies Ever Sleeping With Rick James: ‘Hell Naw’ [Video]

Chaka Khan wants you to know she did NOT have sex with Rick James. Read More

Robin Thicke and Fiancée April Love Geary Expecting Third Child [Photo]

Robin Thicke and fiancée, April Love Geary, are expecting their third child together. Read More

Harvey Weinstein Facing 6 More Sexual Assault Charges in L.A.

Harvey Weinstein continues to face sexual assault charges. Read More

