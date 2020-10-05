CLOSE
Peep The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story’

Netflix giving the entire family something to chill with as the weather gets colder...

Jingle Jangle

The Christmas season is quickly approaching and to help get everyone in the Christmas spirit, Netflix is dropping a new film filled with heart, comedy, and some magic.

Jingle Jangle

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey stars Forrest Whitaker as famed toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, who finds himself under financial straits as his once-thriving business is at risk of going belly up thanks to his former friend turned snake (Keegan-Michael Key) doing him dirty. After Keegan goes and steals Jangle’s prized magical toy, it’s up to his granddaughter (Madalen Mills) to go on an adventure and save the day and the family business.

Also featuring the likes of Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, and Ricky Martin, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story seems like it’s going to be fun for the entire family at just the right time.

Check out the trailer for the Netflix family film below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops on November 13.

