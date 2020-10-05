CLOSE
DaBaby’s Video Shoot Ends With Gunfire, Rapper Says It Was Unrelated

DaBaby's video shoot was interrupted by gun violence, but that ain't stop him from living his best life...

DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Even with all his positive accomplishments to date, DaBaby just can’t seem to escape negative energy wherever he touches down.

 

The latest incident came over the weekend as TMZ is reporting that while DaBaby was shooting a video in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, things went left real quick and a shootout ensued close to where the rapper was filming his clip. Video of the incident began circulating around social media over the weekend and in it you can see a crowd kicking it on the scene before sounds of tires screeching and gunfire erupting began to go off. Seemingly getting closer and closer to the crowd, people began running for cover before recordings of the incident stopped.

While TMZ is reporting that one person was injured it is unclear if anyone else suffered any wounds or if authorities apprehended anyone in connection with the shooting. DaBaby for his part seems to be distancing himself from the incident entirely as his attorney says it had nothing to do with the rapper.

DaBaby’s attorney tells TMZ … Saturday’s shooting was nearby the filming of his music video, but it was completely unrelated to the rapper or the video shoot.
The lawyer says DaBaby “sends his heartfelt prayers to anyone injured or otherwise adversely affected as a result of this shooting incident.”
The next day DaBaby took to IG to post a video with his fam with a caption that read “I wasn’t there for the “shootout” I’m hearing bout🤷🏾‍♂️.”
