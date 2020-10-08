The Bijou Star Files: Mike Pence Is The Flyest At The VP Debate

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 8, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Vice Presidential DEBATE between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, OH TO BE A FLY ON…

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris seemed to avoid answering nearly every question during their debate, but one of ’em couldn’t dodge a fly … for an uncomfortably long time. Read More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Pence-Harris debate takeaways: Coronavirus, stacking the court and the fly

In tone and content, the vice presidential debate was like an alternate universe from the one Americans saw a week ago. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP IT’S A BLESSING FROM GOD I GOT COVID!!! Self-Medicated With Regeneron

President Trump says his COVID diagnosis was a blessing from God in disguise … and he wants the American people to get the same treatment he did — for free. Read More

JACOB BLAKE QUIETLY RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL …Father Getting Death Threats

Jacob Blake is out of the hospital, but still getting extensive medical treatment in a new facility … all while his father’s getting threats against his life. Read More

‘JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION’ Halts Production Again …FRESH CROP OF COVID CASES ON SET

The latest ‘Jurassic World’ flick just got hit with a viral meteor, of sorts, and it’s putting things on ice behind and in front of the camera, yet again. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD CASE EX-COP DEREK CHAUVIN RELEASED ON BOND

Derek Chauvin — the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd — is a free man for now … he just got released from behind bars as he awaits trial. Read More

ROBERT WACHTER TRUMP ‘ROID RAGE’ CONCERNS LEGIT… Scary Combo with COVID

Americans should absolutely be concerned the man with our nuclear codes is on steroids, because the reality is President Trump‘s judgment could be impaired … according to Dr. Robert Wachter. Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES QB & PREGNANT FIANCEE SLEEPING SEPARATELY… Due To NFL COVID Scare

Patrick Mahomes says he’s sleeping in a completely different bedroom from his pregnant fiancee due to the Chiefs’ COVID-19 scare … because he understands the gravity of the situation. Read More

MIAMI DOLPHINS GET ‘FULL CAPACITY’ APPROVAL FROM GOV…. For 65,000 Seat Stadium

The Miami Dolphins have been granted permission from the governor of Florida to allow full capacity at Hard Rock Stadium. Read More

ALLEGED DWI MOM NEARLY FLIPS SUV, SLAMS INTO HOME …With 3 Kids Onboard!!!

A Long Island mother apparently missed a memo from M.A.D.D. … she got busted for DWI after a terrifying crash — captured on camera — with her 3 young children in her vehicle. Read More

Kelly Rowland Reveals That She Is Expecting Her Second Child

Congrats are in order to Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon. Read More

Joe Biden Says He & Donald Trump Should Not Have Their Next Scheduled Debate If Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19 Next Week

Joe is speaking openly about the next time he is set to face off in a debate against Trump, and he says it may not be a good idea to do so. Read More

Travis Scott Offers To Pay Tuition For 5 HBCU Students

Travis Scott extended his generosity to his fans on Twitter today. During a series of tweets while interacting with fans, Travis pledged to pay the tuition of five HBCU students. Read More

Kansas City Police Officer Under Fire After Viral Video Shows Him Kneeling On A Pregnant Woman’s Back During An Arrest

Residents, activists, and civil rights leaders in Kansas City, MO, have called out an officer for putting his knee on the back of pregnant 25-year-old Deja Stallings during an arrest. Read More

Ruby Tuesday Officially Files For Bankruptcy And Plans To Close 185 Locations

It was recently announced that Ruby Tuesday is officially filing for bankruptcy with further plans to permanently close almost 200 locations across the country. Read More

Black Student Has Guns Drawn On Her After White Roommates Falsely Accuse Her Of Threatening Them

A 17-year-old Black student, Christin Evans, was suddenly woken from her slumber by police in her dorm at 3 am with guns drawn on her at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas. Read More

Man Renovating Chicago Home Finds $10K Hidden in Living Room, Returns It to Previous Owner [Video]

Gloria Carter recently moved out of the Chicago home she’d lived in for the past five decades and left behind a sum of $10,000 in cash all throughout the house. Read More

Dutch Gynecologist Fathered At Least 17 Children After Secretly Inseminating Their Mothers With His Sperm

A now-deceased Dutch Gynecologist who worked at an artificial insemination program has recently been found to have fathered at least 17 children without the parents’ knowledge. Read More

Gucci Announces Partnership “Deeply Rooted In Sustainability” With The RealReal

Earlier this week, Gucci announced a multi-aspect partnership with The RealReal, an online and “brick-and-mortar marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment.” Read More

First Digital Banking Platform, Greenwood, Secures $3 Million In Funding

Several influential names have banded together to found Greenwood, the first digital banking platform geared towards people of color. Read More

Amazon, Apple, Facebook & Google Accused Of Abusing “Monopoly Power”

House lawmakers are looking to crack down on several tech companies for their abuse of monopoly power. In fact, they are now calling for changes to antitrust laws to combat the misuse of power. Read More

Montgomery County Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting His 10-Month-Old Daughter Who Later Died

A Montgomery County man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 10-month daughter, who then died at the hospital. Read More

Facebook braces for contested election, voter intimidation

The social network has already banned messages that promote carrying of weapons to polling places or that attempt to organize “coordinated interference” with voting. Read More

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

KeKe Palmer Offers An Interesting Take To Those Who Constantly Ask For The Prayer Ciara Used For Russell Wilson—“She Prayed For Herself”

KeKe Palmer is back at it again, giving her unfiltered opinion on social media. This time she decided to share her interesting take on the widely discussed prayer Ciara used that manifested Russell Wilson as her husband—and her outlook may surprise you. Read More

Meek Mill And Wale Recently Linked Up Despite Their Past Issues—“We Made Millions Together”

Hip hop fans are well aware of the complicated history between rappers Meek Mill and Wale. Read More

North West Offers Adorable Solution To What The World Needs Right Now—“I Would Make Everybody Love Each Other”

In a new interview with one of the top fashion magazines in the industry, North West offered an absolutely adorable solution to making the world a better place. Read More

Reggie Bush Reacts To Criticism About His Wife Not Being Black: If It Wasn’t For Her I Would Be Dead

Reggie Bush , 32, let it be known that he isn’t a fan of people criticizing his wife and mother of his three kids, Lilit Bush . Read More

2 Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Members Allegedly Had Sex With Male Stripper + Multiple Girl-On-Girl Hooking Up Took Place At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

Things were pretty steamy at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, according to a new report. As you know, Cynthia Bailey and her fiance Mike Hill are walking down the aisle this week (October 10th) Read More

Kevin McCall Reignites Rumor That Eva Marcille Is Allegedly Dating Missy Elliott: Poor Mike

Kevin McCall reignited a rumor that began in 2018, stating that Eva Marcille and Missy Elliott have been and still are in a relationship, Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com