Rock Hall 2020 Induction Special Has Named Which Artists Will Make Special Appearances

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The show will go on, but not like it was before.

In lieu of a traditional ceremony, the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction will instead become a “special presentation” to honor the latest of artists joining the museum.

Going into the Rock Hall this year include Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. and Nine Inch Nails among others.

Now, it has been announced who will be appearing to help celebrate the Class of 2020.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The special will feature many big names, including Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Bruce Springteen, Ringo Starr and Dave Grohl.

They will speak on how the inductees have impacted their lives and careers.

The Rock Hall special will air on Nov. 7 on HBO and its streaming service HBO Max.

More on who all will be appearing is found below:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

