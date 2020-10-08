LOCAL NEWS: Playhouse Square High-Rise Apartment Building Now Finished

The largest residential activity in Downtown Cleveland is now finished after two years of hard work.

The Lumen in Playhouse Square is the city first project of its kind for the Downtown district in four decades.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Lumen apartment building stands 396 feet tall at Euclid Ave. and East 17th St. Just over a quarter of the building’s 318 apartments have been filled.

Several of the Lumen’s tenants were able to move in during the summer to the rooms that were already completed as construction had to be completed on the upper levels.

To live in the new building, pricing for the rooms range from nearly “$1400 to $7400.”

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Playhouse Square, YouTube, and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland