Megan Thee Stallion Announces She Is Awarding Two Hot Girls With New ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Fund

Megan Thee Stallion is definitely all about living her best life, but at the same time, she was still had her head in the books. Recognizing that it can be hard out here for her fellow hot girls, Thee Stallion is looking to lend them a helping hand.

Announced today (Oct.8), Megan Thee Stallion will be teaming up with Amazon Music for the “Don’t Stop” Scholarship Fund. It aims to “honor of all the young women out there who ‘Don’t Stop’ working hard to get their education,” while celebrating Megan’s latest single of “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug.

As a Health Care Administration major studying at Texas Southern University herself, Thee Stallion recognizes that women are underrepresented and undervalued in society. Women of color are at a significantly larger disadvantage when it comes to having access to financial resources, and the Houston rapper is hoping to lend a helping hand to those looking to further their education because she is passionate about the power of education and is an advocate for the college hotties pursuing a degree.

As part of her partnership with Rap Rotation, Amazon Music’s flagship global hip-hop brand, and playlist, she will award two scholarships to two female students pursuing an Associates, Bachelors, or Postgraduate Degree in any field.

This latest news follows Megan’s SNL performance, where she called out sunken sellout Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron. Along with Chris Rock hosting and Thee Stallion bringing that hot girl energy, the iconic sketch comedy and variety show’s season premiere was its most-watched premiere in 4 years.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

