Fool Runnin’: Kanye West Still In Presidential Race, Debuts ‘VOTE KANYE 2020’ Merch

Kanye West is still putting his hat in the ring as a presidential hopeful by debuting his official campaign merch.

On Wednesday (Oct. 9), during the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate, Kanye West premiered his campaign gear via Twitter after tweeting that both of the current VP nominees “needed to get merch first.”

They had to get the merch first https://t.co/8gBTw6g6Jq pic.twitter.com/6R0aJ6YGjJ — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2020

The limited line, which consists of a myriad of hats, hoodies, and t-shirts, features two slogans, one of which says “God Save America” and the second a very blunt call to action urging fans to “Vote Kanye.” For fans who would like a hat instead, the “Good Life” rapper features hats with the slogan, “Kanye 2020 Vision.”

In addition to releasing new campaign apparel, West also outlined the 10 pillars of his campaign, with each benchmark paired with a related Bible verse, which appears to serve as an affirmation of the corresponding line. Among the items on the list of priorities for his campaign, Yeezy promises to focus heavily on reforming the criminal justice system, wiping student loan debt, bringing prayer back to schools, and making the environment a priority.

“ENSURE THAT WE ALWAYS PLACE AMERICANS’ BEST INTEREST FIRST AND FOREMOST IN DEALING WITH FOREIGN AFFAIRS. WE MUST PROJECT STRENGTH, NOT AGGRESSION,” number eight reads. “WE WANT TRUST, BUT WE MUST ALSO VERIFY. WE WANT FAIR TRADE, NOT ONE-SIDED DEALS THAT HURT AMERICAN WORKERS.”

After rolling out his official plan to make America less racist again, Kanye crossed off another item on his to-do list, which was meet with Master P. Weeks after tweeting that he would like to sit down with the No Limit head honcho to discuss ideas and his plan on the restructuring of the music industry.

While exact details of their meeting haven’t been released to the public, P commemorated the meeting with a Twitter post, calling the legendary producer a “visionary,” while promoting his new cereal Hoody Hoos.

“Hoody Hoos!! We went from Hip Hop to creating and Selling our own Products! @unclepcereal We changing the Game,” Master P wrote. “Salute all the Visionary’s They Can’t Stop Us! @kanyewest #GodIsReal #OwnerShip.”

Hoody Hoos!! We went from Hip Hop to creating and Selling our own Products! @unclepcereal We changing the Game. Salute all the Visionary’s They Can’t Stop Us! @kanyewest #GodIsReal #OwnerShip pic.twitter.com/1CSBPpxHcL — MASTER P (@MasterPMiller) October 8, 2020

