The Bijou Star Files: Did You Get Your #FlyOnPence Fly Swatter ?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 9, 2020:

Joe Biden Campaign Started Selling Fly Swatters After Vice Presidential Debate & They Sold Out Within Hours!

Almost immediately after the #FlyOnPence dominated social media, Biden's campaign started selling fly swatters…and they sold out pretty quickly!

GEORGE FLOYD NEW MURAL TO BE UNVEILED MARKING BIRTHDAY

George Floyd's being honored and remembered in his hometown … with a new mural set to be unveiled just in time for his birthday.

TORY LANEZ FELONY ASSAULT CHARGE In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been charged in connection with the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion … just weeks after the singer released an album claiming his innocence.

JACKIE ROBINSON’S DAUGHTER RIPS TRUMP FOR USING DAD’S IMAGE IN AD… ‘Insulted’

Jackie Robinson's daughter says she's straight-up "insulted" her father's image was used in a campaign ad on Donald Trump's official YouTube page … and she's now demanding the president remove it immediately.

BREONNA TAYLOR ‘IT WAS HER’ DOESN’T MEAN SHE FIRED GUN… Lee Merritt Breaks Down New BF Video

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend's words — captured by body cameras moments after the deadly raid — will loom large in a potential federal case against the cops who killed her … according to Lee Merritt.

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER FBI THWARTED PLOT TO KIDNAP AND POSSIBLY KILL HER

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer just made a stunning revelation … 13 members of 2 militia groups have been arrested for hatching a plot to kidnap and possibly kill her.

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL ‘I JUST VOTED FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER’… Seriously!

That's Shaquille O'Neal dropping a Shaq-sized bombshell — confessing he's NEVER voted in an election!

PRESIDENT TRUMP VIRTUAL DEBATE WITH BIDEN? HARD PASS!!!… Biden Also Pulls Out

Biden's now saying he will NOT take part in the debate after Trump backed out and refused to adhere to the CPD's safety protocols. Biden instead "will find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly on October 15th, as he has done on several occasions in recent weeks."

COLIN KAEPERNICK CALLS FOR ABOLITION OF POLICE ‘Roots In White Supremacy’

Colin Kaepernick is calling for the end of America's current policing system … saying Wednesday, "In order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police."

KANYE WEST Forget the Campaign …BUY MY CAMPAIGN MERCH!!!

Kanye West is in the home stretch of his Presidential campaign, and he's laser-focused … on making money off a pricey line of 2020 Vision merch.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NY’ Hires Eboni K. Williams …CAST’S FIRST BLACK HOUSEWIFE!!!

The "Real Housewives of New York City" is making a little history … now that producers have hired their first Black cast member in the show's 13-year run.

Whoopi Goldberg Says She’s Working Diligently To Make ‘Sister Act 3’ Happen

There is no doubt that Sister Act and Sister Act 2 are classic films, and it looks like there are efforts being made to make a third film happen.

NeNe Leakes Announces She’s Opening “The Linnethia Lounge” In Atlanta

NeNe Leakes is always about her coins and she's not letting her departure from the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" stop her bag! NeNe recently took to social media to announce that she is opening a brand new lounge in Atlanta that bears her first name, Linnethia.

Jeannie Mai Explains Why She Will Play A Submissive Role In Her Upcoming Marriage To Jeezy (Video)

Jeannie Mai is resparking the age-old debate about submission in 2020 while discussing her future plans with fiancé Jeezy.

Kamala Harris On Potential COVID Vaccine: ‘If Donald Trump Tells Us We Should Take It, I’m Not Taking It’

There were a lot of viral moments in Wednesday night's Vice Presidential debate and though many of them had hardly anything to do with the issues, there was one moment where Senator Kamala Harris took aim at the Trump administration for the handling of the coronavirus.

Tiny Says She Would Let T.I. Have An OnlyFans But She Would Have To Approve His Posts (Video)

OnlyFans has been around for years. But with the pandemic it has gained a lot of popularity among celebs and us regular degular folks alike.

Post-Raid Body Cam Records SWAT Declaring Breonna Taylor Was Dead: “She’s Done”

The SWAT team called in to clear Breonna Taylor's apartment found her motionless body in her hallway, and when they checked for a pulse, they calmly and repeatedly stated, "She's done."

Dan Gasby Is A Single Man After Being Dumped Shortly After His Wife B. Smith Passed

After making headlines for allegedly moving his girlfriend into the home, he shared with his wife, B. Smith, who was under his care at the time, Dan Gasby, is reportedly single again.

Donald Trump Is Against Abortions, But An Antibody Treatment That Was Tested Using Abortion Cells May Have Saved His Life From COVID-19

Donald Trump's treatment for the coronavirus was tested using cells that originally came from an abortion.

U.S. Surgeon General Ticketed For Breaking COVID-19 Lockdown Rules in Hawaii

The rules apply to everybody in Hawaii, even a U.S. Surgeon General.

Kanye West Says He Was $53 Million In Debt & Now His Net Worth Is $5 Billion: Thank You Jesus

Kanye West is thanking God for brining him out of debt, and now having a net worth in the billions. In a recent tweet sent out on Thursday (Oct. 8), the rapper and designer says he was in debt, but he was able to turn that around drastically in 4 years.

The Rock Surpasses 200 Million Followers On Instagram, Now The Most Followed Man In America

Instagram has already been good to The Rock as he dethroned Kylie Jenner as the highest-paid celebrity on the app in July. He makes more than $1 million for each of his posts. He is also #1 on the highest-paid actors list after earning $87.5 million this year.

Travis Scott Says He’s Raising Daughter Stormi To Be A Strong Black Woman

Rapper Travis Scott is setting out to teach his 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, to be a strong Black woman in a climate where many women still fight to get their voices heard.

Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena Celebrate 1 Year Wedding Anniversary Amid Rumors They’re On The Rocks

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena didn't let speculation that things are rough between them stop them from celebrating a milestone moment.

