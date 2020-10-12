The Bijou Star Files: Trump Calls LBJ A Hater & Ticks Off Tupac’s Fam

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 12, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

What has Trump done now!?

Donald Trump went Rick James on folks and said ‘he’s got that glow’, a “protective glow” … his way of saying he somehow has immunity from coronavirus. Then Tupac’s family says the Trump campaign using the rapper as a prop to mock Kamala Harris was uncool and uncalled-for, and Tupac’s brother, Mopreme Shakur wants an apology. Meanwhile Donald Trump has had a lot to say about people who do not agree with his political views, and this time he’s coming for LeBron James, ironically, right before he was set to play for his fourth NBA Championship ring Trump referred to him as a nasty hater, but of course it’s King James that is getting the last laugh by winning the ring, ♫I see you hi hater !! ♫ Kinda hard to ignore the fact President Trump is on a heavy dose of steroids — to combat the coronavirus — when ya hear him firing off the f-word during live interviews. But wait there is more Donald Trump must listen to Above The Law because when he left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being treated for COVID-19 he was going to rip off his shirt revealing a Superman T-Shirt underneath, but who does that? The same person that wants to have a public event at The White House — to host Black and brown people … while he’s still recovering from COVID-19.

DONALD TRUMP FAUCI SHADES PREZ OVER CAMPAIGN AD

Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing back on Donald Trump in a big way, calling shenanigans on a new campaign ad that makes it look like the good Doc is endorsing the Prez. Read More

President Trump holds slim lead over Joe Biden in Ohio as race to November election continues

The race for the White House continues and things are still very tight between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in Ohio. Read More

With no confirmation of negative COVID-19 test, Trump declares himself fit to campaign

President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was ready to return to the campaign trail despite unanswered questions about his health on the eve of a Florida rally meant to kick off the stretch run before Election Day. Read More

BLM, PATRIOT COUNTER-PROTESTS PROTESTER SHOT AND KILLED …Security Guard Arrested

A protester was killed by a security guard Saturday and now the guard has been arrested. Read More

CARDI B CELEBRATES WILD 28TH BIRTHDAY WITH OFFSET Lots Of Kisses And Lap Dances!!!

Cardi B turned 28 Sunday in spectacular fashion, and it looks like — we say LOOKS like — she and Offset may have worked things out. Read More

HALLOWEEN ‘FLY COSTUME’ FLIES OFF SHELVES …Sells Out After VP Debate

Anyone hoping to be an extraordinary housefly for Halloween this year after tuning into the VP debate is s*** outta luck … because the costume is sold out!!! Read More

CARMELO ANTHONY I’LL BE BACK IN 2021 ‘Ain’t Going Nowhere’

NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony says his comeback is just getting started … Read More

KANYE WEST WRITE ME IN FOR PREZ, CALI …I Don’t Wanna Be VP!!!

Kanye West just confirmed he is definitely NOT down to be second banana in this election — he says he wants the whole enchilada or nothing at all. Read More

PHIL COLLINS SENDING EX-WIFE EVICTION NOTICE… After Her Alleged Secret Vegas Wedding

Phil Collins is booting his ex-wife out of her crib … because he says he owns it, and he’s tired of her B.S. Read More

DELONTE WEST ‘TAKEN FIRST STEPS’ IN RECOVERY Mark Cuban Shares Smiling Update

Incredible update on Delonte West — Mark Cuban says the ex-NBAer is doing much better on his road to recovery … sharing a quick snap of him smiling while horseback riding. Read More

Tory Lanez Pens A Heartfelt Message To His Son, Kai

Things have not been looking good for Tory Lanez recently, Roomies, but it looks like he’s been trying to stay positive for social media. He’s been posting a lot of messages about trusting in God lately, but today, he pens something sweet for his little one. Read More

‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Members Subliminally Address Rumors About Alleged Threesome At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

Following rumors circulating these past few days that Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party got a little more than wild, some of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members quickly started clearing their names of any alleged freaky deaky activity, chile! Read More

White Man Wore ‘Blackface’ As Disguise When He Allegedly Killed His Daughter’s Mother

As if white privilege didn’t already exist, a Texas man is accused of trying to get away with the murder of his baby mama by disguising himself as a Black Man by using “blackface” and a fake beard. Read More

Fans Show Concern For K. Michelle After She Posts A Series Of Disturbing Tweets—“I Just Can’t Do It Anymore”

Fans are currently very concerned for K. Michelle regarding her recent behavior on Twitter. She posted a series of disturbing tweets over the weekend that has many questioning the state of her mental health and well-being. Read More

Tory Lanez Responds To Reports That He Has Been Charged With Assault In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been hit with a few charges for his alleged involvement on the night that Megan Thee Stallion was shot, which may have come as a surprise to many fans who have been supporting his new album “Daystar”. Read More

Twitter Users Will No Longer Be Able To Retweet Or Reply To Tweets Marked With A “Misleading Information” Label—Specifically Targeting Spreading False Political & Health Information

Twitter is officially cracking down on the continuous spread of false information—-specifically from the likes of Trump and his cohorts. Twitter just unveiled a collection of new updates, including efforts to slow retweets with misleading information from going viral, which is an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation on the platform ahead of Election Day on November 3rd. Read More

Social Media Is Livid After A Video Of A Woman Throwing A Puppy At A Man Goes Viral!

It seems there was a bizarre encounter between two people that resulted with a poor puppy being thrown at a stranger. In a video uploaded by an artist that goes by the stage name Mulaflare, the video shows one minute of a woman verbally attacking him… Read More

Southwest Airlines Has Apologized To This Woman After It Wouldn’t Let Her Fly Because Of Her Top

Kayla Eubanks was told she could not board her flight due to the way she was dressed has received an apology from Southwest Airlines after the video of the encounter went viral online. Read More

Cardi B Surprised with Birthday Billboard from Her Daughter as Offset Tells Fans ‘I Miss Mrs. WAP’ [Video]

Offset appears to be working overtime to get that ol’ thing back. Read More

Watch: Woman Confronts Her Man on the Job at Target, Demands He Marry Her on the Spot [Video]

One woman was completely fed up with her husband-to-be playing games. Read More

T-Boz Claims Drake, T.I., and Nelly Turned Their Backs on TLC After Left Eye’s Death

TLC has been through their fair share of ups and downs over the last 30 years. Read More

Congrats! RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Marries Mike Hill in Gorgeous Ceremony

The 53-year-old tied the knot with fiancé Mike Hill on Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Georgia’s Governors Towne Club. Read More

Jane Fonda Says She’s ‘Too Busy’ For Sex at Age 82

Sex isn’t Jane Fonda’s top priority at the moment, but at 82, the actress doesn’t seem to be too concerned. Read More

Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiancé Dennis McKinley Wants You to Know He’s ‘Single ASFK’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams and her baby daddy/ex fiancé Dennis McKinley aren’t together. Read More

4 in a row! Cleveland Browns beat Indianapolis Colts 32-23 to earn first 4-1 start since 1994

The Browns are in a place they haven’t been in more than two decades. Read More

Bubble Kings: LeBron James & Los Angeles Lakers run past Miami Heat for 17th NBA championship

For the first time since Kobe Bryant’s fifth and final title a decade ago, the Lakers are NBA champions. James had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. Read More

L.A. LAKERS WIN TITLE VICTORY PARADE POSTPONED Until COVID Pandemic Is Over

After the game, Anthony Davis paid tribute to Kobe Bryant — saying, “Ever since the tragedy, all we wanted to do is do it for him, and we didn’t let him down.” Read More

DRAKE CELEBRATES SON ADONIS’ 3RD BDAY… Grandparents in Tow

Drake is having a family reunion of sorts to ring in his only son’s birthday … an occasion that his own mom and dad appear to have attended. Read More

