The Bijou Star Files: Jamal Bryant Say’s Sage Ain’t Nothin But Da Devil

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 13, 2020:

Jamal Bryant Calls Out Christians Who Burn Sage, Says It’s ‘Witchcraft,’ ‘Satanic Aromatherapy’

Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia warned his members on Monday to stay away from the practice of burning sage, calling it ‘witchcraft’ … among other things Read More

LEBRON JAMES PRAISED BY OBAMA You’re A Great Player And Person!

Barack Obama is congratulating his pal, LeBron James — saying the NBA superstar is a legend both on and off the court … despite what Trump thinks. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP TESTS NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19, TWICE …I’ll Kiss Ya, Florida!!!

Trump’s bragging he’s now immune to the coronavirus, although no doctor or scientist will confirm that — and, in a totally awkward moment, he offered to turn his Florida rally into a kissing booth of sorts. Read More

KANYE WEST CHECK OUT MY FIRST CAMPAIGN AD… Just in Time???

Kanye West has a lot of ground to make up, if he’s serious about running for President — so, his first political ad for the job, is either right on time or way too late. Read More

ANGRY NEIGHBOR Threatens to Sue …TAKE DOWN YOUR BIDEN LAWN SIGN!!!

Joe Biden lawn signs are triggering people in certain parts of the country … like this woman who threatened to sue her neighbor in an epic meltdown captured on video. Read More

‘NCIS: NEW ORLEANS’ CBS SUED OVER ROBBERY SCENE …Actors Claim They Nearly Got Killed

A crazy jewelry heist scene on “NCIS: New Orleans” got way too real for the actors involved … when real cops showed up and pointed their guns at them … and now they’re suing. Read More

Royce Reed Seemingly Responds To Dwight Howard’s Text Message Between His Boo That Was Shown By Mistake While Celebrating Championship

While encouraging fans to pursue their dreams and to never give up, Dwight Howard, made a mistake and put us in his business by showing a text message from his boo. Read More

Asian Doll Gets Dragged After Tweeting Then Deleting Her Support For Trump, Later Apologizes

Asian Doll made an attempt to get political on Twitter Monday, and well, let’s just say it did not go well. Read More

Gervonta Davis Says He’s “Okay” With Getting COVID-19 To “Please The Fans” Who Will Be In Attendance At His Fight On Halloween

Gervonta Davis is set to fight in front of his first live crowd in months on Halloween, and he’s definitely looking forward to it. So much so, he tells TMZ he is “okay” with getting sick. Read More

Plies Suggest The Lakers Franchise Gift The Family Of Breonna Taylor Its Championship Trophy

The Los Angeles Lakers played their hearts out this season, Roomies, and all of their hard work and dedication landed the franchise its first championship title in 10 years! Read More

Pennsylvania’s Second Lady, the Lieutenant Governor’s Wife, Called the N-Word While Shopping [Video]

Pennsylvania’s Second Lady, the wife of the state’s Lt. Governor, was verbally accosted by a woman who hurled racist epithets and told her to get out of the country. Read More

Former Security Guard Claims Bow Wow was Allegedly Raped As A Teenager [Video]

A Former Security Guard At The Tunnel Nightclub Claims The ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Was Sexually Assaulted At The Popular New York Club When He Was Still Underage. Read More

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Offers Financial Support To Those Arrested During Peaceful Wisconsin Protests

Jay-Z is standing by protesters calling for justice in the February 2020 shooting death of Alvin Cole at the hands of police in Wisconsin. Read More

Fabolous and Emily B Welcome Their Third Child Together

Fabolous and Emily Bustamante welcomed their third child together this past weekend. Read More

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial due to ‘unexplained illness’

Johnson & Johnson announced last month that it was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to test its single-dose coronavirus vaccine. Read More

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know about the 2-day event

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is Tuesday and Wednesday this week, but other retailers are rolling out competing deals. Read More

1st US case of person infected twice by coronavirus confirmed

A Nevada man is the first person in the U.S. confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus for a second time, with scientists saying there is evidence to show he wasn’t having a relapse of the original infection. The case study reinforces that people who have contracted COVID-19 once may not necessarily be immune. Read More

Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt message after Lakers win NBA title

Vanessa Bryant wrote that she wished Kobe and their daughter Gianna could have been here to witness the Los Angeles Lakers winning the NBA championship. Read More

Juelz Santana And Kimbella Officially Announce Her OnlyFans Account—“I Approve This Message”

The celebrity trend of OnlyFans accounts continues once again—and this time Juelz Santana and Kimbella are ready for their turn. Juelz and Kimbella both officially announced that she has signed up for the subscription service and she wants her fans to take a peek at what she has to offer. Read More

Toni Braxton Drags Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Boyfriend David Adefeso—“You Weasel…You Are Beyond Contempt”

Toni Braxton has her big sister claws out and she is not here for her baby sister Tamar Braxton’s ex-boyfriend David Adefeso. Toni recently took to her Twitter account to publicly call David out—specifically as it relates to her children. Read More

22-Year-Old Nevan Baker’s Death Ruled A Suicide After He Was Found Hanging From A Tree In Orlando—His Family Doesn’t Believe He Would Take His Life

Nevan Baker, a 22-year-old man from Orlando, Florida has become a national trending topic after he was found hanging from a tree, with his death ultimately ruled as a suicide. According to local reports, Baker’s family members say they believe his death was not a suicide, as the Orlando Police Department and Medical Examiner’s Office have initially determined. Read More

Three Pennsylvania Men Convicted Of Having Unlawful Sex With Animals Have Been Denied A Sentence Appeal

An appeal filed by three Pennsylvania men who were convicted of having sex with horses, goats, dogs and cows, has been denied. Read More

Chaka Khan Says She & Aretha Franklin Both Had A ‘Bad Body Image’: She Would Have A Size 8 Made For Her, When She Was A Size 40

Legendary musician and singer Chaka Khan has been known for voice for decades but since she’s been a public figure just as long, her fans have watched her fluctuate in size but the singer has changed her image for good. Read More

Offset Paid $8,000 For The Car Seat He Bought For Cardi B’s Rolls Royce Truck [Photo]

Not only did Offset pay a pretty penny for Cardi B’s birthday car, he also spent thousands on the car seat for their daughter Kulture. Today (Oct. 12th), the Migos rapper shared a photo of the custom, leather car seat, revealing that it cost him $8,000. He captioned the post. Read More

Prince – Journalist Alleges Singer ‘Gobbled’ His Percocet Pills ‘Like M&Ms’: I Didn’t Even Have Time To Offer Him A Glass Of Water

Four years after the sudden and tragic death of musical legend Prince , a journalist is revealing an alleged personal memory about the singer in a new memoir entitled “This Thing Called Life”. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am