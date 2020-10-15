CLOSE
Safe Sleep Sunday: A Virtual Event on the ABCD’s of Safe Sleep

Safe Sleep Sunday

Radio One has teamed up with First Year Cleveland’s action team to bring you a virtual Safe Sleep Sunday on October 25th. The purpose of Safe Sleep Sunday is to promote education and awareness about safe infant sleep practices in the Cleveland area. These dates coincide with SIDS Awareness and Infant Loss Awareness month.

Join Us Sunday, October 25th at Noon 

Learn about the ABCD’s of Safe Sleep. This event will feature of Radio Personalities, faith leaders, healthcare providers, and our loss trainers (those who are victim to losing their babies) giving you all the information you need to save our babies.

