LOCAL NEWS: Macy's Looking to Fill Over 1,400 Seasonal Positions in Ohio!

COVID-19 puts worldwide economy and life in checkmate

If you are looking for work in Ohio during the Holiday season, then Macy’s might be able to help.

The department store chain is hosting a National Holiday Hiring day on Oct. 22 where they are planning to fill spots at its stores, call centers and fulfillment centers.

In the State of Ohio, Macy’s has more than 1,400 jobs for the Holidays open that is looking to be filled on that particular day.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

All interviews for the positions will be by phone, allowing candidates to interview remotely.

The hiring event runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, including how to apply, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

