The Bijou Star Files: Ice Cube Speaks His Truth On CNN With Chris Cuomo

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 19, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Ice Cube Talks To Chris Cuomo & Explains Why He Spoke To The Trump Administration

Earlier this week Ice Cube faced a little backlash after Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser for Donald Trump, tweeted that he was working with the Trump administration to develop a Platinum Plan. However, Ice Cube has been setting the record straight on exactly why he was in conversation with the current administration. Read More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“If Sex Is Going To Be A Chore For You, Why Do Women Constantly Push Monogamy On Men?

Monogamy and sex are very interesting topics when it comes to relationships. Not only are they important conversational topics, but they are also important in a relationship. Read More

DONALD TRUMP PUSHING PROTESTERS AROUND IS A BEAUTIFUL THING

President Donald Trump gleefully told a crowd at a Michigan rally Saturday night … it puts a smile on his face to see police push around protesters. Read More

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON COVID, Trump, Economy, Racism, Add This To 2020 ASTEROID COULD HIT U.S. DAY BEFORE ELECTION!!!

Neil deGrasse Tyson is waring earthlings, an asteroid may be heading for our planet before election day, but it’s probably not going to kill us … but maybe something else will. Read More

GEORGIA STATE REP. VERNON JONES CROWD-SURFS AT TRUMP RALLY …Pandemic, Schmandemic!!!

President Trump‘s predicting a red wave on Election Day, but one of his rallies looked like a potential wave of COVID cases when a Georgia politician treated it more like a mosh pit. Read More

CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND WE’RE ‘QUIET BUT WE ARE OK’ …Thank Fans for Support

Chrissy Teigen‘s still healing from the unimaginable loss of their baby boy, but she’s assuring fans she and John Legend are getting through it. Read More

CITY BUS FIGHT DRIVER FIGHTS MOUTHY PASSENGER… Bus Driver Wins

Don’t mess with city bus drivers … they’re fed up, and a mouthy, unruly passenger learned that the hard way when he got a fist to the face. Read More

PLOT TO KIDNAP MICHIGAN GOV. INCLUDED BIZARRE PT CRUISER TRAINING …Feds Allege w/ Vid Evidence

Some of the men who planned to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were apparently gearing up for war from inside the ultimate mom car of the 2000s — this per federal investigators. Read More

COVID-19 TEENAGER DEVELOPS POSSIBLE TREATMENT… Awarded $25,000!!!

A teenage girl in Texas is getting national recognition for her work on a potential treatment for COVID-19 … and she’s already getting paid. Read More

DRAKE LAWSUIT Calls Out Alleged Victim …NOT TOO DEPRESSED FOR ‘LOVE ISLAND’!!!

Drake‘s legal team is calling BS on injuries a man claims he suffered in a beatdown, because as they put it … the guy wasn’t too depressed or injured to appear on a reality TV show. Read More

Ryan Henry Confirms He Slept With His Best Friend Anthony Lindsey’s Baby Mama: “I Hurt People That I Care About Badly”

Whew Chile, the other shoe has dropped! After some tea came out that foineee Black Inc Crew Chicago star Ryan Henry slept with his cancer-stricken best friend’s ex and baby mama, Ryan himself turned to Instagram today to confirm the the tea is, in fact, Lipton! Read More

Summer Walker Addresses Online Pregnancy Rumors—“I’m Bloated But Ya’ll Weird”

Summer quickly shut down all speculation once and for all by taking to social media, and posting a lengthy clapback. Read More

Nicki Minaj Calls Out The Barbz For Posting A Fake Photo Of Her Newborn Son—“Imagine Doing This”

Nicki had to call out the Barbz on social media to let them know that the photo they were circulating online of her alleged son was in fact, not him at all. Read More

Woman Sues Young Dolph For Posting Twerk Video That Had Her Relieved From Her Duties As Sergeant In The National Guard

The internet never lets you forgot what you share, whether you want to or not. Rapper Young Dolph is under fire for sharing a video from his former friend twerking without her consent. Now the former friend is taking legal action against Dolph. Read More

Slim Thug Calls Out “Soft” Men & Says A Woman Should “Bow Down” To Him

One thing about Slim Thug is he is going to say exactly what’s on his mind, regardless of what the topic may be. Slim Thug took to Instagram to call out “soft” men who are scared to like women’s photos on Instagram, adding that he’ll never ‘bow down’ to a woman. Read More

Rapper Who Bragged About Getting Money From Unemployment Scam Arrested For Fraud

An up and coming rapper who made a music video bragging about getting rich from scamming coronavirus unemployment benefits was arrested for fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in aid. Read More

Trump Administration Sued By Cities Over Federal Agents In Portland

A new lawsuit filed by Oakland, Calfornia, and Portland, Oregon, questioning the legal justification for federal agents’ deployment, alleging that it is a violation of federal law and unconstitutional. Read More

Billionaire Robert Smith Who Said He Would Pay Off Morehouse Student Debt Admits To Tax Fraud

Robert Smith, the black billionaire who announced he would pay off the debt of Morehouse College students a year ago, just admitted to an illegal scheme to conceal income and evade taxes by the use of offshore trusts and bank accounts for 15 years. Read More

The DEA Announces A Drug Bust That Netted “More Than Enough To Provide A Dose Of Meth For Every Man, Woman & Child In The United States & Mexico”

On Wednesday, it was announced that he DEA has carried out the largest drug bust in U.S. history, seizing 2,224 pounds of meth, enough to supply “a dose of meth for every man, woman and child in the United States and Mexico.” Read More

Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Files Probate Case As Actor Passed Without A Will

Taylor Simone Ledward, the widow of Chadwick Boseman, is asking a judge to make her an administrator with limited authority of his estate. Read More

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Tells Americans To Vote For Biden and Harris To End Trump’s “Reign of Terror”

Caroline Giuliani, daughter of former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, says that the only way for Americans to “end this nightmare” is by voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. Read More

T.I. Confirms Drake Was Urinated On In New Song

On Friday, October 17th, T.I. (40) released his new album called “The L.I.B.R.A”, however, it’s the song “We Did It Big” featuring John Legend that’s making headlines. Read More

‘RHOA’ STAR CYNTHIA BAILEY BRAVO BAILED ON FILMING WEDDING… Over COVID Concerns

Cynthia Bailey‘s wedding had all the makings of a classic episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but production pulled the plug on filming it at the last minute thanks to the weather … and coronavirus. Read More

MICHAEL BLACKSON WISH ‘COMING 2 AMERICA’ WAS IN THEATERS …But Shout-Out Jeff Bezos!!!

Michael Blackson‘s bummed the “Coming To America” sequel won’t premiere on the big screen this holiday season … but he thinks Amazon is making a savvy business move. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP PASTOR SAYS GOD TOLD HER HE’D WIN ELECTION

Looks like Trump went into his own pocket for a donationa to ICLV Sunday, whipping out a few 20-dollar bills … and counting them up a couple times over. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: