LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo To Bring Back Wild Winter Lights Event

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing a lot of activities and celebrations to a halt, and putting a damper on the year 2020, one Cleveland attraction is bringing a touch of winter and the Holiday season early to brighten a lot of moods.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is resurrecting the Wild Winter Lights event starting on Nov. 17 and continuing until Jan. 3. Each week, hours are slated to run every Thursday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Expect to see over “a million individual lights displayed around the zoo” as a “festive and fun entertainment option” for residents and visitors, especially families.

There are options to see the lighting displays in-person or inside vehicles for a drive-thru experience.

In addition to the walk-through and drive-through displays, the event will feature carousel rides, costume characters, ice carvers, model train displays, live music from choirs and a visit from Santa Claus. Capacity at this year’s Wild Winter Lights is limited, and guests are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance.

There will be hand-washing stations set up at the zoo, while patrons ages six and up are required to wear facial coverings at all times, expect when inside a vehicle.

