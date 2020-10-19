CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson and Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Call It Quits

Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden have ended their engagement.

Fans of the actress began speculating about her relationship after the former NFL player was not pictured in any of her head-turning 50th birthday celebration photos she shared online.

Despite the online chatter, the actress remained mum on their status as a couple.

Now, Henson has confirmed the break-up in a recent radio interview where she shared that their relationship, “didn’t work out”.

She also revealed that she attempted to make it work, explaining, “I tried, I said, ‘let’s do the therapy thing’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

Adding, “My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work.”

Henson didn’t provide a timeline of their break-up but back in April 2020, she did reveal they had moved their wedding date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former couple got engaged in May 2018.

Taraji P. Henson and Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Call It Quits  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

