LOCAL NEWS: Aramark to Part Ways With Over 350 Employees at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aramark has notified the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services that its employees at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse at Gateway in Downtown Cleveland are being laid off.

Aramark says in a letter to ODJFS that Rocket Mortgage does not anticipate business improving for an indefinite period of time due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the services Aramark provides are not needed at full capacity.

The notice says Aramark intends to lay off, terminate, or reduce hours for 361 people in various roles, most of them in office and food service positions.

Oct. 16 was when the "notice" was filed.

 

