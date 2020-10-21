Baby Junie Is Serving LEWKS On Teyana Taylor’s Instagram Page Again

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., better known as Junie, is a model in the making. The 4-year-old tot is known for striking a mean pose in front of the camera. She get’s it from her mama! Out of all the celebrity kids we get to watch grow up, Junie is my favorite. She has so much personality and it is painfully obvious she carries her mother’s talents. Whether its in front of the camera or behind it, lil mama is killin’ it!

Today her mother Teyana Taylor posted an adorable photo of her daughter. “My heart, my oldest. I love you boo,” she captioned it.

Teyana Taylor seemed full of gratitude as she launched the video for her single Lose Each other, featuring Elton John. After the launch, she took to Instagram live to chat with Elton John. She got emotional as the legend complimented her on her artistry. He referred the the music video as “a work of art” and said that he’s “pleased to be apart of it.”

You could tell Teyana was very moved by Elton’s compliments. “Its really hard sometimes when you know, sometimes its the power of social media how people make you feel. So like I said to hear from the actual legends, the ones that matter, especially in this music industry, it really really means a lot,” she responded.

“My goal as an older performer and an aging artist – what I love doing – is to support people like you who are just starting out and making fantastic music. There are so many of you and you’re not getting the play you should be getting and you’re not getting the recognition you should be getting, but its going to happen. And it’s happening in a good way,” Elton John replied.

After posting the Live, she shared a sweet photo of her sassy toddler.

You could tell this was a moment of gratitude. The last few months have been quite eventful for Teyana. She Just celebrated her 4 year anniversary with husband Iman Shumpert; she welcomed Rue Rose into the world in September; and today she released a video for her song featuring a musical genius, directed and produced by her companies. Yea, I’d be full of gratitude too.

Junie clearly knows how to serve LEWKS. This photo was cuteness overload!

