Trump Administrations Legal Arm Is Suing Google!?

Salon Viva Technology At Parc des Expositions In Paris

Source: Chesnot / Getty

It seems as though as much as Donald Trump loves to use social media to communicate ie through temper tantrums, ironically lately the have been coming for the social media world first Tik Tok now Google!?

It is being reported that the Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google for allegedly abusing its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and harm consumers.

Google say’s that the DOJ’s lawsuit deeply flawed.

However some are saying this lawsuit might actually hurt consumers.

This is the first lawsuit following President Trump’s pledge to take on the global influence of Big Tech.

Take a look at the video below.

