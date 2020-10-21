CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Dave’s Markets Has Some Openings to Fill at Their Stores

Downtown street of assorted buildings

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Dave’s Markets is looking for close to 300 people to fill part-time openings that are available at all of its Cleveland area locations.

There is also going to be an event on Oct. 24 where the supermarket chain will recruit potential employees that are willing to jump in and come onboard.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

All 13 Dave’s Markets in Northeast Ohio will be participating and holding two sessions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. near their main entrances.

Just some of the Dave’s Markets locations in the Cleveland area:

  • Dave’s Supermarket—13130 Shaker Square
  • Dave’s Market Cedar Hill—12438 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights
  • Dave’s Market Harvard and Lee—16820 Harvard Avenue
  • Dave’s Market Severance—3628 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights
  • Dave’s Market Slavic Village—7422 Harvard Ave.
  • Dave’s Market & Eatery— 1929 East 61st St.
  • Dave’s Market in Ohio City— 2700 Carroll Ave.
  • Dave’s Markets Euclid Beach— 15900 Lakeshore Blvd.

Select locations will have management opportunities for those with experience.

The openings are for daytime, nighttime and overnight shifts depending on the applicants.

You can fill an application on this link and bring it to a Dave’s location on Oct. 24 along with a resume for the job event.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Posnov and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Exclusives
