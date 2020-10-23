The Bijou Star Files: Odd Poll Facts and George Floyd Case Update

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 23, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER LET VOTERS ROCK CANDIDATE TEES …But Guns at Polls Are a ‘Very Bad Idea!!!’

Sen. Chuck Schumer is weighing in on an odd fact about most polling places in America — where you cannot wear clothing with a candidate’s face or name, but CAN carry a firearm. Read More

Judge Drops Third-Degree Murder Charge Against Derek Chauvin For the Killing of George Floyd

A Hennepin County Judge has dropped the third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd. Read More

JOE BIDEN POSSIBLE ASSASSINATION PLOT… By N.C. Man Arrested With Guns, Explosives

A North Carolina man may have been plotting the assassination of Joe Biden and showed an alarming fascination with domestic terrorism … this according to the FBI. Read More

MIKE PENCE Lesley Stahl Rails After Trump Bails ‘YOU’VE INSULTED ’60 MINUTES”

President Trump just released video of his failed “60 Minutes” interview where he just walked out and never came back, and when Lesley Stahl challenged Mike Pence as to why the Prez walked out and didn’t get an answer, she said they insulted her show. Read More

TWITTER CALLS BS ON POTUS ACCOUNT HACK … It’s a Federal Crime

Twitter’s not buying what a Dutch man’s selling — that he hacked President Trump‘s account by guessing a very simple password, which is lucky for him … legally speaking. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP ADMITS SYSTEMIC RACISM IN POLICING… Still Won’t Say the Words

President Trump might be having a change of heart — he’s acknowledging systemic racism exists in police forces … or, at least, he guesses it’s there. Read More

Van Johnson & Ceasar Emanuel Announce Black Ink Houston Is On The Way

Whether it’s ”Black Ink Crew: New York” or ”Black Ink Crew: Chicago,” each show is guaranteed to have drama and friends falling out. Over the season, viewers saw the friendship of Ryan Henry and Van Johnson go from good friends to being enemies. The same goes for Ryan and Ceaser Emanuel. Read More

Kehlani Sparks Online Debate After Posting & Deleting Photos And Lengthy Caption Of Herself With Bryson Tiller

Kehlani became a trending topic on social media recently when she posted photos of herself and Bryson Tiller on the set of their new music video. However, it wasn’t just the photos that caused a reaction—it was also due to the very lengthy, detailed caption that caused her to defend herself against claims of being inappropriate. Read More

Summer Walker Confirms On Instagram That She Has Ended Her Relationship With London On Da Track Once Again

Summer Walker and her boyfriend/producer London On Da Track have been in the middle of an ongoing break up to make up situation. Well, if her latest social media post is to be believed, Summer may be officially done with London once and for all. Read More

Southwest Airlines Will No Longer Block Middle Seats Starting December

If it ain’t bout the money!! Starting December 1st, Southwest Airlines will start filling all seats, and no longer leaving the middle seat open. Read More

The FDA Officially Approves Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration has taken a preliminary step with its latest approval. The FDA just officially approved the antiviral drug remdesivir as a method to treat COVID-19. Read More

Fact-checking the second presidential debate Researchers fact-checked what President Trump and Joe Biden said during the second and final presidential debate.

CLAIM: Trump said, “If you notice the [COVID-19] mortality rate is down 85%.” This claim is false. Read More

Boston Children’s Hospital Will No Longer Perform Two Types Of Intersex Surgery On Children

A top pediatric hospital in Boston has agreed to stop performing certain types of genital surgeries on intersex children if they are too young to meaningfully consent. Read More

T.I. Says There’s Too Big Of A “Generational Gap” Between Him And Busta Rhymes For A VERZUZ

T.I. says he and Busta Rhymes are in two different generations of music when it comes to performing in a VERZUZ battle. Read More

People’s Champ: 24-Year-Old Develops App That Tells You Which McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines in the U.S. Are Working

Rashiq Zahid unveiled a web app today that showcases which McDonald’s locations in the United States have a working ice cream machine. Read More

Two Milwaukee Women Accused of Drugging & Robbing Over 10 Men Out of More Than $85,000

Two Milwaukee women have been arrested after allegedly drugging and robbing a nightclub employee over the weekend. Read More

Chelsea Handler Reads 50 Cent for Filth & Offers to Pay His Taxes Following His Trump Support Announcement: ‘Black Lives Matter. That’s You, F*cker’

50 Cent is the troll of all trolls, but he may have met his match in ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler. Read More

LisaRaye McCoy Announces She’s Starting An OnlyFans Account

Actress and talk show co-host LisaRaye McCoy has decided to create an account on the popular site OnlyFans… Read More

Tyra Banks Disputes Rumors She’s Anti- ‘Real Housewives’ As Dancing With The Stars Show Host

Model Tyra Banks (real name Tyra Lynne Banks),46, is coming to her own rescue in defending herself against rumors. Read More

