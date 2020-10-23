Rapper DDG’s “Moonwalking in Calabasas” Goes Viral With Blueface

The Blueface feature is not the only piece we should accredit to DDG’s musical success. From his already growing Youtube presence, DDG garners in thousands of views per video which has formed a cult-like fan base of supporters for all of the 22 year old rapper’s success. He is one of the more successful Youtube stars in the business using his existing platform to release music that reaches millions of streams and views.

The young Youtube sensation turned rapper is inspiring his peers and aspiring Youtubers after creating his own company and becoming a major star within the music industry. Since signing a deal with his own label DDG Entertainment and Epic Records in 2019, DDG found great success in his popular record “Run It Up.” He has gone on to create records with artists like G Herbo, YBN Nahmir, and Blac Youngsta. DDG’s upcoming project with multi-platinum producer OG Parker is said to have a star studded feature list.