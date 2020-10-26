The Bijou Star Files: Arnold Schwarzenegger In C-Town For Heart Surgery

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 26, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER I HAD ANOTHER HEART SURGERY …And I’m Already BACK!!!

Arnold Schwarzenegger might really be a Terminator — he just had another piece of his heart replaced, and yet he says he’s feeling good enough to take his new parts out for a stroll. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN ‘VERY CLOSE’ TO SIGNING WITH BUCS… Reuniting W/ Tom Brady

Antonio Brown is flying to Tampa Bay tonight — where he’s expected to sign with the Bucs and reunite with Tom Brady. Read More

Ayesha Curry Confirms That She’s Ditching Her Blonde Hair Following Online Backlash—“It Was Fun While It Lasted”

Ayesha just confirmed that she is officially saying goodbye to her platinum locks and going back to her darker shade. Read More

Minnesota Federal Prosecutors Charge A Third “Bugaloo Bois” Member Posing As A Black Lives Matter Protestor For Shooting Up Police Station

A man who described himself as a member of the extremist anti-government movement “Boogaloo Bois” was arrested and charged with participating in a riot, the Justice Department announced on Friday. Read More

Disney+ Updates Their Disclaimer To Warn Viewers Of Racial Stereotypes In Classic Films

Disney+ is finally getting around to changing their wording of its disclaimer which warns viewers of racial stereotypes in classic Disney films. Read More

Tyler Perry Says Spike Lee Criticizing Him “Stung Because I Have So Much Respect For Him”, But Adds “We Can Both Exist With Different Views”

Tyler Perry opens up about how his beginnings shaped his ability to always find a way even in a pandemic, why he believes in speaking his mind when it comes to politics, as well as reconciling with Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee who had once criticized the types of films he wrote. Read More

“Welcome To Sweetie Pies” Star Ms. Robbie Posts Message Thanking Supporters Amidst Son Tim Norman’s Arrest: ‘I Truly Appreciate All The Love’

The beloved Ms. Robbie Montgomery of the hit reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” is thankIng fans and supporters for their prayers amidst the recent arrest of her son Tim Norman in connection to the death of his nephew. Read More

Jay-Z To Launch New Cannabis Business “Monogram”

Jay-Z is officially venturing into the cannabis business. Today (Oct. 23rd) website and Instagram account teases the launch of a brand called Monogram. Read More

Cleveland Browns beat Cincinnati Bengals 37-34 on last-minute touchdown

The Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 37-34 Sunday to improve their record to 5-2. The decisive play came with just 11 seconds left, when Baker Mayfield hit rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 24-yard touchdown. Read More

2020 ELECTION COVID SAFETY FOR VOTING …Costing Cities Tens Of Millions

The estimated cost in L.A. County for this year’s general election is $91.7 million — $33 MILLION more than 2016’s price tag of $58.5 mil. Read More

NBA YOUNGBOY INVESTIGATED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT

NBA YoungBoy and his crew allegedly beat the crap out of a man in the garage of a studio … this according to law enforcement. Read More

#FAKEMELANIA DEBATE NIGHT PHOTO SPARKS THEORY …Different Teeth AND Face?!?

The First Lady was cheerfully tagging along with the President on his way to the debate this past week … or so it seems, because an awful lot of people don’t think it was actually her. Read More

Gayle King Documents Quarantine Weight Gain In Social Media Post—“The Weight Struggle Is Real!”

Gayle recently took to Instagram to come clean about her weight gain courtesy of a photo and a very revealing caption. Read More

Saweetie Says If Your man Can’t Buy You An Hermès Birkin Bag & Pay Your Bills, Send Him “Back To The Streets” (VIDEO)

On Thursday, Saweetie took it up a notch. The artist made a bold statement about men giving that coin and a pretty bag to put it in. Read More

At Least Five Of Mike Pence’s Aides Test Positive For COVID-19

Five of Vice President Mike Pence’s team staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two of those individuals are chief of staff Marc Short, aid Zach Bauer, and Marty Obst, who works as an outside adviser. Read More

NYPD Officer Suspended Without Pay For Saying “Trump 2020” Over The Patrol Car Loud Speaker

A New York City police officer has been suspended without pay after videos shared over social media on Saturday night appeared to show him using his patrol cars loudspeaker to promote “Trump 2020.” Read More

2nd Stimulus Update, Nancy Pelosi Not Giving Up On COVID-19 Bill

It seems that the problems of the second round stimulus check have been narrowed down, but the terms of it are still in the air. Read More

“T.I. Vs Jeezy” Announced As The Next Verzuz Battle

Verzuz TV is returning to kick off what’s being called its second season with a bang. The platform created by super producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have announced the next match up with feature two of Hip Hop’s biggest heavyweights; T.I. and Jeezy. Read More

Marlon Wayans Tells Tiffany Haddish Why She Was Never Cast In Any Of His Films, “You Were Always On 10 and Sometimes, You Just Be Inappropriate”

The two revealed they met at a comedy camp in the late 90s when Haddish was only 16-years-old. That encounter began Haddish’s relationship with the Wayans family. She told him that at the time, she had a girlish crush on Marlon’s brother Shawn. To which he quipped, “you wasn’t ready!” Read More

New York Undercover Reboot Coming To NBC’s Peacock

Dick Wolf’s police drama New York Undercover is returning to the small screen. Read More

