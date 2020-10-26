Peacock In Negotiations To Pick Up ‘New York Undercover’ Reboot

It’s been almost two years since word got out that 90’s cult classic Hip-Hop cop show New York Undercover would be making a comeback, and now it seems like the OG FOX show has found itself a new network to call home.

According to Deadline, Malik Yoba and company will be taking their talents from FOX to NBC’s new streaming platform Peacock as NBC is in negotiations to land the rebooted series. Penned by The Chi showrunner, Ayanna Floyd Davis, the reboot would pick up 20 years after the original series ended with today’s current cop climate incorporated into the show.

A pilot episode for the potential reboot was actually made for ABC back in 2018 with writer Ben Watkins at the helm and had Malik Yoba reprise his role as J.C. Williams and Luna Lauren Velez return as Nina Moreno. Unfortunately ABC passed and the planned resurrection of the show hit a wall. Now with Davis in the driver’s seat we’re hoping Peacock will like what she turns in and commits to bringing back one of the few cop shows that Hip-Hoppers appreciated and enjoyed in a way that hadn’t been seen until HBO introduced us to The Wire.

This past summer, ahead of the launch of Peacock, Bill McGoldrick, president of Original Content at NBCU Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer, told Deadline that they were in conversations with Wolf about doing original series for the streaming service and admitted that they had been “talking about revisiting IP.” As Deadline reported at the time, New York Undercover was considered a lead reboot contender in the Wolf library.

On Peacock, the new NY Undercover would join the majority of Dick Wolf’s library, including the Law & Order and Chicago franchises, which the streamer landed in a mega deal earlier this year. It also falls under the massive five-year overall deal spanning broadcast and streaming that Wolf signed with Universal Television.

We got our fingers crossed for this one.

Would you tune into a reboot of New York Undercover on Peacock? Can the series actually be the same without Michael Delorenzo’s character of Eddie Torres involved? Let us know in the comments.

