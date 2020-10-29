LOCAL NEWS: 2021 Cleveland Boat Show Plans Online Only Event

One of Northeast Ohio’s most popular celebrations is adjusting with the coronavirus pandemic still looming large for the time being.

The Progressive Cleveland Boat Show and Fishing Expo is changing from an in-person gathering to a virtual event in 2021. Dates have been set for Jan. 15 to Jan. 24.

Among the features taking place will include “live visits at dealerships, walk-through tours of boats and equipment, and direct chats with sales associates.”

The change in format is also because of the closure of the I-X Center, where the Boat Show has usually taken place.

“Forgoing our traditional one-site, in-person exposition has not been an easy decision for us,” said Michelle Burke, president of the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association, in a news release on Thursday. “A number of factors came into play in making this decision, the unexpected closing of the I-X Center, the lack of a clear distinction to allow consumer and trade shows to operate, our concerns for the safety and well-being of the thousands of families and hundreds of exhibitors that attend every year given, and the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, all dictated we create exciting new ways to safely present the latest boats and fishing equipment to the marketplace.”

There are plans for the event to be held in person for 2022.

