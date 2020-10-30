Checking Coonchi: Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To Lil Wayne Endorsing Trump

Lil Wayne joined a growing list of Black entertainers who have lined up to be down with MAGA and flat out endorsing President Donald Trump. However, in this case, it appears that Lil Tunechi is actually Team Trump and Royce Da 5’9 could hardly believe it.

Taking to Instagram, the Detroit wordsmith and podcast host shared his thoughts on Weezy F. Baby’s endorsement of the former business mogul and reality television star.

“This ain’t the Iconic Genius that said. {And I Quote} “Bitch, real G’z move in silence like lasagna”…. Nope I rebuke you, Satan…Stay away from our [GOATS] .. And Wayne would’ve NEVER worn a shirt to the White House…,” read Nickel Nine’s Instagram caption of the photo of Wayne and Trump grinning side by side.

In case anyone was wondering, Lil Wayne is very serious about his endorsement and the disappointment expressed by fans current and former has been immense.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

