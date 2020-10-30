LOCAL NEWS: Dunkin’ Hiring in The Greater Cleveland Area!

Dunkin’ is looking to fill a variety of job positions at 120 of their Greater Cleveland locations.

The popular coffee and doughnut chain plans to hire 1,000 new employees for roles in positions that include ” managers, assistant managers, store openers and crew positions” along with many more that are being offered.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“We have always been committed to serving the communities that we operate in. Even during these uncertain times, we’re proud of our continued growth through the greater Northeast Ohio area,” said Ohio based Dunkin’ Franchisee, Gerry Blum. “We are thrilled to recruit talented employees at all levels to be a part of the continued success of Dunkin’ restaurants in the region.”

Dunkin’ is taking safety precautions with initial phone meetings and physical distancing when in-person contact is necessary when for a potential session when discussing employment.

