After the release of The Real Housewives of Atlanta trailer, fans are speculating that it shared a quick glimpse at a scandalous storyline.

As previously reported Bravo gave fans a first look at the 13th season of the show that features returning housewives Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Porsha Williams. It also features a new housewife, actress Drew Sidora, and a new friend of the show, LaToya Ali.

Additionally, the trailer shows a sneak peek at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party and those scandalous allegations that two RHOA stars had sex with the evening’s entertainment, a stripper named Bolo. There are allegations swirling that Porsha Williams and “friend of the show” Tanya Sam had a threesome with the stripper (something Tanya’s vehemently denied) and in the trailer, Kenya says she heard “sex noises.”

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 13 Trailer Is Here & It’s Filled With Stripper Sex Drama! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com