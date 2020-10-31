R.I.P. Sir Sean Connery Has Passed Away at Age 90

An iconic actor, known for his turn as one of the most legendary characters in movie history, has recently died.

Sir Sean Connery passed away, according to his family as reported by BBC.

With an acting career spanning decades, he is best known for his series of films as James Bond.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Connery played the role of the legendary British spy from 1962 until 1983, the Independent reported, starting out in 1962 with the film “Dr. No.” Growing worried about being typecast, the actor tried to break away from the series of spy films in 1969, but with the public’s demands the actor returned to Bond in 1971 for “Diamonds are Forever,” and would introduce himself in the films with the signature line, “Bond – James Bond.”

He would reprise his role has Bond in 1983’s ‘Never Say Never Again.’

Connery would win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 1987’s ‘The Untouchables.’ He was also named the “Sexiest Man Alive” by People Magazine in 1989.

Before he retired from acting after appearing in 2003’s “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” Connery “was knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland” while adorned in Scottish attire in 2000.

He had just turned 90 back in August.

