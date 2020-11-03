The Bijou Star Files: Election Day News and More

It’s Election Day and Your Vote Matter’s and You Need To Know Your Rights

Trump Ends Healthcare.gov In Georgia In A Swipe At Obamacare

Just before Election Day, Donald Trump has ended Healthcare.gov in Georgia, the online site where millions of Americans sign up for health insurance. Read More

KYLE RITTENHOUSE FATHER OF VICTIM SAYS SON IS A HERO… Slams Trump

The father of one of Kyle Rittenhouse‘s alleged victims during the Jacob Blake protests says his son heroically tried to stop Rittenhouse … no matter what people like President Trump may think. Read More

THE WHITE HOUSE BUILD THAT WALL!!! Prep for Election Mayhem

President Trump is getting another wall erected, but it’s nowhere near the southern border … this one’s at the White House. Read More

CARDI B FILES TO DROP DIVORCE …Officially

Cardi B wants the court to know what she’s already made clear to the world — she and Offset are good again, and she’s calling off the divorce … legally. Read More

Tami Roman Provides An Update On Her Friendships With Malaysia Pargo, OG Chijindu & Shaunie O’Neal—“I Haven’t Spoken To Shaunie Since I Left The Show”

During her time on “Basketball Wives,” Tami Roman was one of the most popular and dominate cast members, who had a very close relationship with series producer Shaunie O’Neal…but it seems that relationship has now changed since she’s no longer part of the cast. Read More

Jeannie Mai Hospitalized & Forced To Leave ‘Dancing With The Stars’

According to GMA, Jeannie was hospitalized after being diagnosed with epiglottis, which is being described as a “potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs.” Read More

Uber Eats Is Accused Of Discrimination For Offering Free Delivery From Black-Owned Restaurants To Support Black Businesses

Uber Eats offered free delivery for Black-owned restaurants and now the company is being accused of discrimination. Read more

Ex Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Expected to Be Released From Prison This Week

Later this week former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is expected to be released from prison after serving seven years of his 28-year sentence for his role in a major corruption scandal. Read More

Trump Declares Nov 1st “National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens”

Donald Trump has now declared November 1st as a “National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens” nationwide. Read More

The Braxton Sisters Responds To Tamar Braxton’s Twitter Comment About The Upcoming Season

After WeTV aired a preview of the upcoming season of Braxton’s Family Values, Tamar Braxton took to Twitter to voice her frustrations with the network continuing to use her for profit. Read More

Roland Martin Criticizes Lil Wayne For Endorsing Donald Trump: It’s Beyond Stupid

Roland Martin was very vocal about his disdain toward rapper Lil Wayne when he announced that he took a meeting with Donald Trump. Read More

Eve Announces She’s Leaving “The Talk”

Monday on “The Talk,” host Eve makes an announcement about her future on the show. She explains…Read More

3.4 million Ohioans cast ballots in early voting, shattering all previous records

So far, 3.4 million Ohio voters have cast their absentee ballot or voted early, with 243,023 absentee ballots still outstanding. Ohio had never previously surpassed 2 million total votes in the early voting period. Read More

‘Baby Shark’ is now YouTube’s most viewed video ever Read More

Supreme Court Tosses Court Appeal That Would Allow Cop To Sue Activist DeRay McKesson

The Supreme Court just tossed out a federal appeals decision that would have allowed a police officer to sue Black Lives Matter protestor and activist DeRay McKesson. Read More

Pornhub Will Be Reserved For Voters Only on Election Day

Pornhub is doing its part to help incentivize people to get out and vote on election day by reserving their site for ONLY those who have cast their ballot. Read More

Wesley Snipes Says He ‘Came Out a Clearer Person’ After Serving Prison Time for Tax Evasion

Wesley Snipes is reflecting on serving prison time for tax evasion and becoming a “better person.” Read More

Pastor Who Peed on Female Passenger During Flight Has Resigned

The North Carolina pastor accused of peeing on a female passenger during a flight has resigned his post. Read More

