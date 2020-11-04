CLOSE
Rep. Steve Stivers Wins Reelection to U.S. House 15th Congressional District

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

According to the Associated Press the results are in for the race for U.S. House 15th Congressional District, Columbus has gone to the incumbent (R) Representative Steve Stivers.

Stivers won his first Congressional race in 2003 winning most of his reelections by a large margin.  Stivers district covers 12 counties including, all of Clinton, Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway, and Vinton counties, and parts of Athens, Fayette, Franklin, and Ross counties.

