Issue 68: Cleveland Votes To Approve Tax Increase For Schools

The levy for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Issue 68, passed on Tuesday evening.
The approval renews $15 million as well as a $5 million increase to cover the district’s operating budget for 10 years.
Eric Gordon, the CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, released the following “thank you” letter to the community Wednesday morning:
To Families & Caregivers of CMSD Students:
I am pleased to express my gratitude this morning to the residents of Cleveland for their support of Issue 68.
Your renewed investment in the children of Cleveland comes at a critical time for the district and makes it possible to continue the progress we have made together.
It is worth noting that the community’s decision to renew its support of Cleveland’s public schools came at a time when an anonymous opposition group worked hard to convince voters that your continued investment in Cleveland’s kids was not worth it. I am heartened to see that Cleveland voters responded, saying unequivocally, “Yes– the children of Cleveland are worth our continued support.
With your vision of Cleveland’s future, CMSD has an opportunity to build on our record graduation rates, increased math and reading scores, expanded access to preschool and our most recent efforts to ensure families in the worst connected city in the nation have digital devices and access to high-speed internet.
Above all, passage of Issue 68 signals the strength, resilience and vision of a community known for your unwavering belief in the children of Cleveland and its commitment to their future.
Passage of Issue 68, which is the third renewal of our 2012 levy and a small increase in your investment, is a critical reminder every day of your continued trust, and of our responsibility to continue to deliver a return on your investment in Cleveland’s public schools.