Kanye West Went Double Wood With 60K Votes In The Presidential Election

People truly went out and voted for Kanye West as if he had a chance...

London Celebrity Sightings - October 10, 2020

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

As election day kicked off and Joe Biden battles Donald Trump for control of the Oval Office, Kanye West seems to be content in defeat knowing that though he didn’t get to even sniff Washington with his “third-party” run, he did take his pound of flesh from the American electorate.

Deadline is reporting that the rapper turned fashion designer turned GOP operative had received at least 60,000 votes for President of The United States as of 7:45pm last night with 10,000 coming from Tennessee.

Kanye’s updated state-by-state breakdown is as follows, according to the AP:

Arkansas: 4,040

Colorado: 6,254

Idaho: 3,631

Iowa: 3,202

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7,789

Mississippi: 3,277

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,216

Utah: 4,344

Vermont: 1,265

Taking to Twitter to admit defeat, Yeezy teased another Presidential run in a now deleted tweet writing “WELP KANYE 2024.” This just a day after expressing excitement that he’d be voting for someone he trusts to run the country: himself.

Interestingly enough this comes a day after his wifey, Kim Kardashian posted on social media that she had already taken to the polls to cast her ballot, only for her followers to demand to know whether she voted for her husband or an actual candidate in the race. She has yet to reply to those demands.

