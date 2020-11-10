The Bijou Star Files: Keke Palmer Wants EBT To Tell You What You Can Buy

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 10, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Keke Palmer Suggests EBT Cards Only Work On Healthy Food Items

Keke Palmer is one of the folks sparking conversation, and she had an interesting suggestion for Kamala regarding EBT cards on Monday morning.

TRAVIS SCOTT MCDONALD’S ACTION FIGURE RESALE …$55,000 Asking Price!!!

There’s a limited edition Travis Scott McDonald’s action figure on the resale market … and it’s gonna cost you a lot more than his $6 signature meal.

PROF. PETER HOTEZ PFIZER VACCINE IS GOOD NEWS, BUT …Don’t Pop the Bubbly Yet!!!

Buzzkill alert — Dr. Peter Hotez is serving up a test tube full of very cautious optimism about Pfizer’s huge coronavirus vaccine announcement.

REP. KAREN BASS GEORGIA IS NOW THE WHOLE BALLGAME!!! Senate Races Key for Biden

Stacey Abrams is getting a round of applause from Rep. Karen Bass, who says Georgia wouldn’t have gone blue for Biden without Stacey, and now she could help the Dems run the table in D.C.

MJ’S NEVERLAND RANCH ALLEGED TRESPASSER SHOOTS MUSIC VIDEO

Michael Jackson‘s famous Neverland Ranch is the backdrop for a new music video, but it’s not for a posthumous MJ track … it’s an artist who allegedly snuck onto the property.

STEVE-O Worried New Oregon Drug Law Will Make Minors Addicts

Steve-O thinks Oregon’s new law legalizing drugs is going to create enormous problems, because he thinks it opens the door for young people to become addicts.

EVANDER HOLYFIELD HEY MIKE TYSON, I WANT NEXT!!!

Evander Holyfield has a message for Mike Tyson — I WANT NEXT!

Larsa Pippen Reveals That She Was ‘Kinda Seeing’ Tristan Thompson Before Khloe Kardashian—Denies Rumors That They Hooked Up After Khloe

There are several rumors that surround the Kardashian family and their friends, especially when it comes to their relationships. Recently Larsa Pippen discussed some of those rumors and revealed some interesting details.

Sterling Brown Awarded $750,000 Settlement Over 2018 Police Brutality Incident In Milwaukee

Sterling filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department in June 2018 following the incident. In September 2019, the city of Milwaukee offered him a $400,000 settlement, which did not include an admission of their liability.

Queen Naija Celebrates Her Album Going No.1 On Billboard’s Top R&B Albums Chart

It looks like Queen Naija has a lot to celebrate these days when it comes to her music career, and recently she reached a new milestone.

Georgia Woman Arrested After Pretending To Be An FBI Agent To Get Free Chick-Fil-A

Kimberly George Ragsdale allegedly told Chick-fil-A workers in Dallas, Georgia, she was a federal agent and would have them arrested if they didn’t give her free food, according to local police.

Supreme Streetwear Reportedly Sold To Timberland Owner–VF Corporation–For $2.1 Billion

Looks like Supreme, the streetwear brand, is being sold to the parent company of Vans, Timberland, and The North Face–VF Corporation– for a total of $2.1 billion.

Ben Carson Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days After Attending An Election Party At The White House

It looks like the rona is still on the loose when it comes to the White House. It has now been revealed that Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development (HUD) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Black Man Shot And Killed Outside North Carolina Church

A Black man has been shot and killed outside of a church in North Carolina. Officials in High Point said police responded to a call outside Living Water Baptist Church around 3:30 pm on Sunday.

Jeezy Says He Originally Wanted To Go Against Gucci Mane In A Verzuz Battle

Jeezy says he originally wanted to do a Verzuz battle against his other fellow ATL native Gucci Mane.

Blue Ivy Narrates The Book Of Oscar-Winning Short Film ‘Hair Love’

The eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has narrated the children’s book of ‘Hair Love,’ which tells the story of a Black father trying to style his daughter’s natural hair.

Chrisette Michele Celebrates Joe Biden Becoming The 46th President +Shares A Message To Her Critics

Chrisette Michele’s career took a big decline after she performed at Donald Trump’s Inaugural Ball in 2017. Chrisette Michele recently shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram celebrating Joe Biden’s

Don Lemon Says He Was Called N-Word & F-Word Over Last 4 Years, Uses Words On Live TV

Don Old banger is making headlines over the comments he made over the weekend (Nov. 7th). The 54-year-old CNN news anchor used the n-word and the word “f*g” on live TV while expressing his experience after the last four years under the Trump administration.

Method Man Wrote Classic Hit “You’re All I Need” About His Wife: I Was Missing Her

Method Man (Clifford Smith Jr.) is revealing the inspiration for his hit song, “You’re All I Need” feat. Mary J. Blige .

Pastor John Gray Publicly Apologizes To Wife Aventer Gray: You’re The Only Woman I Ever Slept With, But Emotional Unfaithfulness Is Wrong

Amid cheating rumors, pastor John Gray has publicly spoken out again, admitting to being unfaithful to his wife Aventer Gray .

Patients hit with surprise medical bills related to COVID-19

Patients who are not able to get a COVID-19 test and patients who receive out-of-network care are often the most vulnerable to surprise medical bills.

President Trump writes baseless tweets about votes in 4 states

President Donald Trump on Monday continued to tweet out baseless claims about vote counting, targeting four states that he has already lost or where he is trailing President-elect Joe Biden.

US allows 1st emergency use of experimental COVID-19 antibody drug

U.S. health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19, an experimental approach against the virus that has killed more than 238,000 Americans.

Cleveland Browns bring Nick Chubb off of injured reserve list

After a few weeks of rough injuries for the Cleveland Browns, there was some good news Monday as the team announcecd it is bringing running back Nick Chubb off the injured reserve list.

LeBron James tweets meme of his 2016 Game 7 NBA Finals block in celebration of Joe Biden’s election

James posted an meme of himself blocking the shot of Andre Iguodola, during the 2016 Game 7 NBA Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, super imposed with the faces of Joe Biden as himself and Iguodola as Donald Trump.

Waka Flocka Seemingly Calls Out T.I. For Anti-Violence Message: ‘Never Talk Down On People When You Once Was The Person You Talking Down On’

T.I. struck all types of nerves when he basically asked that people refrain from bringing violence into the city of Atlanta, which he described as a “beautiful progressive city filled with black excellence.”

Attorney General Bill Barr Instructs Federal Prosecutors Nationwide to Look Into “Voting Irregularities” At The Request Of Trump Administration

Attorney General Bill Barr has just released a statement ordering federal prosecutors nationwide to look into “voting irregularities” at the request of the Trump administration following the election of Joe Biden as president.

McDonald’s Announces New Plant-Based Burger The McPlant

McDonald’s has just announced its plans to fully embrace plant-based menu items. The popular fast-food chain is set to debut its forthcoming McPlant burger sometime in 2021.

