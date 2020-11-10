CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Pizza Week Returns For Another Year With $8 Deals!

A slice of Italian Vegetable Pizza With Cheese and Mushrooms in the hands of a Girl. A Woman Takes A Slice Of Pizza And Eats It, In A Cafe Or Pizzeria. Vegetarian food. Fast food.

Source: Aleksandr Zubkov / Getty

A now-popular local tradition has returned for second year to satisfy the tastebuds of Clevelanders who love a good pie.

Cleveland Pizza Week has returned after being introduced back in 2019 with several local establishments each offering pizzas at $8!  Can’t get any better than that.

The now-annual event is taking place until Nov. 15, so that those of any age, though some places are restricting the requirements to those 21 and up, can take advantage of the discounts, while supporting a Cleveland-area establishment at the same time.

There are also passports that can help guide customers into earning some stamps.  If each one gets up to four stamps, then he or she “will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Participating restaurants are:

  • 3 Palms Pinecrest
  • Beerhead East Bank
  • Bier Market/Bar Cento,
  • Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria
  • Citizen Pie
  • Citizen Pie Roman Cafe
  • Danny Boy’s
  • Dante’s Inferno
  • Eddie’s Pizzeria Cerino’s
  • Market Garden
  • Mikey’s Pizza
  • My Pizzeta
  • Ohio City Pizzeria
  • Papa Nick’s
  • Pizza 216
  • Pizzeria Angie’s
  • Salted Dough
  • Sauced Taproom
  • Sauced Wood Fired Oven
  • Saucy Brew Works
  • Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen
  • Sloppy Bob’s
  • Southern Tier
  • Tavern of Little Italy
  • Teamz Restaurant & Bar
  • Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
  • Tony K’s Bar & Grille
  • Wild Goose
  • Zeppe’s Pizza

Some restaurants offer vegan options.

For all of the complete information on Cleveland Pizza Week, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Horacio Villalobos and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Aleksandr Zubkov and Getty Images

Exclusives
