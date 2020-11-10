LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Pizza Week Returns For Another Year With $8 Deals!

A now-popular local tradition has returned for second year to satisfy the tastebuds of Clevelanders who love a good pie.

Cleveland Pizza Week has returned after being introduced back in 2019 with several local establishments each offering pizzas at $8! Can’t get any better than that.

The now-annual event is taking place until Nov. 15, so that those of any age, though some places are restricting the requirements to those 21 and up, can take advantage of the discounts, while supporting a Cleveland-area establishment at the same time.

There are also passports that can help guide customers into earning some stamps. If each one gets up to four stamps, then he or she “will be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Participating restaurants are: 3 Palms Pinecrest

Beerhead East Bank

Bier Market/Bar Cento,

Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria

Citizen Pie

Citizen Pie Roman Cafe

Danny Boy’s

Dante’s Inferno

Eddie’s Pizzeria Cerino’s

Market Garden

Mikey’s Pizza

My Pizzeta

Ohio City Pizzeria

Papa Nick’s

Pizza 216

Pizzeria Angie’s

Salted Dough

Sauced Taproom

Sauced Wood Fired Oven

Saucy Brew Works

Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen

Sloppy Bob’s

Southern Tier

Tavern of Little Italy

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.

Tony K’s Bar & Grille

Wild Goose

Zeppe’s Pizza Some restaurants offer vegan options.

For all of the complete information on Cleveland Pizza Week, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Horacio Villalobos and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Aleksandr Zubkov and Getty Images