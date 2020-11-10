Stacey Abrams Throws A Well-Timed Jab At Outgoing President Donald Trump

Stacey Abrams is emerging as a star within the Democratic Party, this after she and other organizers have been credited with delivering Georgia for President-Elect Joe Biden. The former gubernatorial candidate shared some of her thoughts about flipping the state blue while also getting in a sharp jab towards outgoing President Donald Trump.

Abrams was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the interview segment opened with host Stephen Colbert acknowledging Abrams’ efforts on the ground in Georgia related to getting out the vote. In the socially-distance virtual chat, Abrams said that she gave herself a brief moment to celebrate but put the focus back on flipping the state’s Senate seats.

“I had about 17 minutes Saturday afternoon, I’m good,” Abrams said. “We have to win two Senate races, I can’t google too long.”

Colbert again shifted back to praising Abrams, who graciously put aside personal accolades in order to center the other organizers and groups who worked in tandem to bring about a fair electoral process in Georgia, which hasn’t been won by a Democratic Party presidential candidate since 1992 according to Colbert.

But what will ultimately turn heads and get its fair share of retweets and posts across social media was Abrams singling out Trump and voicing a hope that many Americans, millions of them we should add, have continually expressed since the race was called.

“There’s an orange menace of putrescence who will no longer be able to occupy the White House. That’s a big deal,” Abrams said. “There is an incoming president who has moral leadership and character, and who actually believes in science and facts.”

She continued, “We have seen the change of the face of leadership by adding Kamala Harris, so women can see themselves, women writ large and women of color, in particular, can see themselves in the highest positions in the land. Oh, and did I mention, Trump is leaving? That’s a big win.”

Check out the interview below.

