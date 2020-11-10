LOCAL NEWS: Greater Cleveland Aquarium to Bring Back Scuba Claus

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Santa Claus is making several appearances this year at one popular Cleveland attraction, but with a twist. Instead of sitting on a throne, he is going to be in scuba gear and underwater.

That’s going to be the case at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium as Scuba Claus makes a return to swim inside the 230,000-gallon “shark tank” in 2020 to spread Christmas cheer to children, along with listening to what they presents they would love to get this year.

It’s part of the meet and greet celebration that will take place despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has hampered a lot of activities this year and appears to be heading into the Holiday season and beyond.

Nonetheless, it is not stopping the Aquarium from bringing back its annual tradition.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Santa is set to be on hand the following days: Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19. On Thursdays and Fridays, times are 4:30 p.m. -7 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Tickets are $18.95 for kids 2-12 and $24.95 for anyone older than that.

Of course, if you are a member of the aquarium, you don’t have to worry about paying those prices.

Children who are taking part in this year’s Holiday event will be able to get a “goodie bag.”

For information regarding the popular festivities and admission, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article and Video Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Kirill Kukhmar and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images