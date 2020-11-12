The Bijou Star Files: Kids Can’t Read Clocks Now Won’t Be Able To Tie Shoes

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 12, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

JORDAN BRAND REVEALS AUTO-LACING JORDAN 11 No Strings?

Do kids know how to tell time on a traditional clock anymore? Well their kids won’t probably know how to tie their shoes after this news. The Jordan Brand has officially announced its first ever self-lacing sneaker … and they look like they’d get Marty McFly’s approval.

Gov. Mike DeWine threatens to close Ohio’s bars, restaurants, and fitness centers as COVID-19 numbers continue to spike

DeWine says the state will make a determination by November 19.

ICE-T TACKLING POLICE, RACISM HEAD-ON… For New ‘SVU’ Season

Ice-T says the new season of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ is living up to its “ripped from the headlines” catchphrase, because it reflects all the police issues so hotly debated this year.

TICKETMASTER EXPLORING COVID VACCINATION, TEST For When Concerts Return

Figuring out what to wear to a concert will take a backseat to your COVID-19 status when tours resume in 2021 — Ticketmaster’s exploring a safety plan to help welcome fans back.

WHITE PA POLITICIAN ACCUSED OF POSING AS GAY BLACK MAN …’Real’ Guy Comes Forward

A Pennsylvania politician is fighting off accusations that he’s been posing as a gay Black man online to drum up support for Donald Trump … and boy, this story gets weird.

Pharrell Williams Launches His Own Skincare Line “Humanrace”

Pharrell just announced that he is dropping his own skincare line “Humanrace” in the hopes that fans can share in his fountain of youth.

Chance The Rapper’s Wife, Kristen Corley Pens A Special Message About Marriage & Family

After tying the knot back in March 2019, Chance The Rapper and his wife Kristen Corley have been pretty open about sharing the development of their family with fans.

Ari Fletcher Responds After A Photographer Posts A Photo Of Taina Williams Holding She & G Herbo’s Son

Ari Fletcher has shown the world that she has a very playful spirit when she’s around her friends and loved ones, but the one thing she does not play about is her son, Yosohn!

Donald Trump Wins The State Of Alaska And Its 3 Electoral Votes In 2020 Presidential Election

Over a week after the 2020 election, the state of Alaska has finally completed counting its votes—and Donald Trump came out victorious.

Georgia Announces 2020 Election Results Will Be Officially Recounted By Hand

Following all of the uproar from Donald Trump regarding the 2020 election results which officially placed Joe Biden as the new President-elect, Georgia has made an interesting decision.

Red Lobster Selling Gift Boxes Filled With Cheddar Bay Biscuits For The Holiday Season

Red Lobster recently announced it plans to offer gift boxes filled with its famous biscuits just in time for the holiday season.

Ticketmaster To Officially Require 24-Hour Proof Of A Negative COVID-19 Test Or Current Vaccination In Order To Attend Concerts

Ticketmaster recently rolled out new requirements that state a negative COVID-19 test or current vaccination for the virus is required to attend all concerts.

Texas Has Reportedly Become The First State To Surpass 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

Many people are under the impression that the number of coronavirus cases has slowed down tremendously. However, that is not the case, and many new cases for the virus are being reported daily.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Drafts “Anti Mob” Legislation To Allow Citizens To Shoot Looters and Rioters

Governor Ron DeSantis has drafted “anti-mob” legislation to expand Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Critics claim this legislation will allow and empower armed citizens to shoot suspected looters or anyone engaged in “criminal mischief” that disrupts a business.

Cardi B Announces Her Reebok Sneaker Drop For This Friday

Cardi B is here to stay, and she aims to cement her status as a business mogul through her latest Reebok partnership.

Kevin Harts Ex-Friend J.T. Jackson Says Kevin Never Called Him About Extortion Accusations: You Know My Character

Kevin Hart’s former friend J.T. Jackson is sharing his side of the comedian’s extortion claims against him.

IRS Warns People to Not Respond to Scam Texts About Second COVID-19 Stimulus Checks

According to the IRS, there’s a new stimulus check texting scam that you need to know about.

Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from COVID-19 list

Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian On His Hygiene Routine: ‘My Wife Definitely Taught Me What A Washcloth Was’

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian was on Twitter today telling his business. He shared a funny tweet about the hygiene habits of white people while adding his two cents on the topic.

