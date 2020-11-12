Don’t Expect YouTube to Put Out a Rewind Video for 2020

For the first time in ten years, YouTube is breaking tradition.

There will not be a “Rewind” year-in-review video for 2020, because of everything that has gone down in this past year. In other words, a lot of the content could have been a downer for viewers who would have been watching.

The annual celebrations is usually meant to “to be a celebration of you” regarding the online platform’s users and their fans.

“But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year,” the company announced in a statement posted Thursday on Twitter. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, a focus on racial injustice and the U.S. presidential election, YouTube thanked its users for making a difference in 2020 and finding ways to lift people up, help them cope and laugh during a hard year.

Plus, you can always count on a lot of YouTube’s individual users to put out their own “Rewind” videos.

In the meantime, here is a look at the last #YouTubeRewind from 2019, when life was still “normal:”

How would you look back at the year 2020?

