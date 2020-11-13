The Bijou Star Files:  Barack Obama Say’s WH Was Rough On His Marriage

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 13, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

BARACK OBAMA TRUMP’S UNDERMINING OUR DEMOCRACY And His Fellow Republicans Are Even Worse

Barack Obama is ripping Donald Trump and Republicans for continuing to make baseless claims of a fraudulent election … he says it’s a very slippery slope.

BARACK OBAMA WHITE HOUSE WAS ROUGH ON OUR MARRIAGE #APromiseLand

Barack Obama’s time in The White House was full of challenges … not the least of which he says was his relationship with the First Lady in his new forth coming book A Promise Land.

ROCKEFELLER CENTER O CHRISTMAS TREE …Making Its Way to NYC!!!

In a year where so many good things have gone virtual, here’s one tradition carrying on just like normal … the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree!!!

THE WEEKND I’M DOING THE SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW!!!

The Weeknd has officially announced he’s doing the Super Bowl halftime show in February!!!

Chris Brown Shocks Social Media By Announcing He’s Joining OnlyFans

Chris recently announced on social media that he has officially signed up for the platform and as expected, his fans went absolutely crazy over the news.

Total Member Pam Long Admits That She Lied About Cyntoia Brown-Long’s Husband Sexually Abusing Her When They Were Married

Pam Long from the 90s R&B group Total posted an explosive video accusing her ex-husband Jamie Long (who is now married to Cyntoia Brown Long) of sexually abusing her during their marriage. Well fast forward over a year later and Pam has just admitted that she lied

UPS Changes Company Policy To Allow Employees To Wear Natural Hairstyles

UPS has just changed its dress code policy to allow employees to sport facial hair and natural hairstyles like ‘fro’s and braids in an effort to move toward being more inclusive of all workers.

How To Celebrate The Holidays During COVID

The holiday season is shaping up to look a lot different than it ever has thanks to COVID-19.

Jeezy Lands New Def Jam Deal and Named Senior Advisor To Label Chairman

Atlanta-rapper Jeezy has not only signed a new deal with the legendary record label, but he has now earned a spot on the label’s advisory board as senior advisor to the interim chairman and CEO Jeff Harleston.

Arizona Judge Rejects Trump’s Request To Seal Evidence In Vote-Counting Lawsuit

A superior court judge in the state of Arizona has denied Donald Trump’s reelection team’s request to seal evidence in his legal case that accuses poll workers in the state’s largest county of Maricopa of “incorrectly” rejecting Election Day votes.

Jada Pinkett-Smith Isn’t Worried About Being Liked, Says It’s “The Space Of Manipulation”

In a recent episode of Red Table Talk Jada Pinkett-Smith, 49, talked about dealing with how the public perceives you.

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Wants To Meet W/ Joe Biden & Kamala Harris, Tells Them ‘We Want Something For Our Vote’

As many relish in the historic win for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, members of the Black Lives Matter organization want to sit down with them, stating that they played a major factor in the victory.

Kelly’s Daughter Buku Abi Reveals Loss Of Her Unborn Son: I Am Heartbroken

Condolences and prayers are going out for Buku Abi (born Joann Kelly), the daughter of R. Kelly, as she mourns the loss of her unborn child.

Ticketmaster says it won’t require proof of COVID-19 vaccines, but event organizers might

Ticketmaster says any coronavirus screening requirements will be up to event organizers and local health officials.

LeVar Burton Responds to Petition for Him to Replace Alex Trebek on Jeopardy!

“Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support!”

Fire Crews Respond to Denzel Washington’s Beverly Crest Home, No Injuries Reported

Firefighters rushed out to Denzel Washington’s home just outside of metro Los Angeles on Wednesday after reports of smoke.

