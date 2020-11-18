The Bijou Star Files: Erica Campbell Has A Word “You can’t sow h** Seeds

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 18, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Erica Campbell Has A Message For Women Wanting To Get Married—“You Can’t Sow H** Seeds And Reap Marriage Benefits”

While promoting her new podcast, Grammy-winning gospel artist Erica Campbell posted an interesting relationship theory that definitely had social media in a bit of an uproar. “You can’t sow h** seeds and reap marriage benefits. Your brain and body don’t switch like that. You gotta prepare your mind for marriage because it’s a ministry.”

Michael B. Jordan is People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN VERY ILL, COVID LIKELY

Harvey Weinstein is in isolation with 101-degree temperature, and doctors believe he has COVID …

HOLIDAYS 2020 HOW TO CELEBRATE, TRAVEL SAFELY …According to Harvard Doc

With the holidays fast approaching, many are wondering how to celebrate safely amid a pandemic — and, luckily, we have some answers … courtesy of a top doc in the field.

LIL WAYNE Charged by Feds … POSS. OF FIREARM, AMMO

Lil Wayne‘s just been hit with a federal weapons charge and could face serious prison time if convicted.

JAMES HARDEN Wants Out Of Houston …DUE TO OWNER’S TRUMP SUPPORT

James Harden and many others in the Rockets’ org. all want OUT of Houston … and it’s all reportedly because the team’s owner is a big Donald Trump supporter.

NFL TAPS 1ST ALL-BLACK OFFICIATING CREW… To Work ‘Monday Night Football’

History will be made on Monday night when the NFL’s first all-Black officiating crew takes the field for the Rams vs. Bucs game in Tampa Bay.

ELON MUSK Thank You, $&P …JUMPS TO WORLD’S 3RD RICHEST!!!

Elon Musk had a great day on Wall Street to start the week — helping him leapfrog Mark Zuckerberg on the list for world’s richest and landing him in a comfortable third overall.

DOLLY PARTON Playboy Wants Her To Pose Again …75-YEAR-OLD COVER GIRL!!!

Dolly Parton‘s dream of being a 75-year-old woman gracing the cover of Playboy might soon become reality … we’ve learned the ball’s in her court.

Atlanta Woman Warns Others After Allegedly Being Beaten By Date She Met On Hinge App

An Atlanta woman thought she met an amazing man on the app Hinge, but after a date night with him, things took a turn she never imagined.

Trump Administration Sends Out Text Messages To Supporters In An Effort To Continue Baseless Claims That The 2020 Election Results Were Fraudulent

Donald Trumphas recently taken things a step further by sending his supporters text messages that encourage them to help him “fight” so that the Democrats don’t “steal the election.”

Meek Mill Deletes Social Media Accounts After Receiving Backlash For Saying He Would Offer Philly Artists Record Deals If They Stopped The Violence

Meek tweeted, “I’ll get all the main big artist in philly a deal[,] if they put them bodies behind them beefs…I hear about…got some young bulls from my city but they all beefing.”

Family Of Atatiana Jefferson Files Lawsuit Against Former Police Officer Responsible For Her Death

The lawsuit alleges that Dean violated Jefferson’s constitutionally-protected civil rights as well as accuses him of both assault and battery.

Trump Asked Advisers About Options For Attacking Iran’s Nuclear Site

Trump continues to push for his dream to be a ‘wartime president.’

Twitter: 300,000 tweets flagged over election disinformation

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are in the hot seat. The tech gurus both testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 10 p.m. curfew in attempt to slow spread of COVID-19

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that the state is implementing a 21-day 10 p.m. curfew beginning on Thursday.

FDA allows 1st at-home rapid coronavirus test

The FDA granted emergency authorization for the 30-minute COVID-19 test kit, which requires a prescription.

Trump fires head of federal agency that said there was no election fraud

Chris Krebs headed the agency that declared last week voting machines did not lose, delete or change votes in the 2020 election.

Trump Orders Pentagon To Withdraw 2500 Soldiers From Afghanistan and Iraq

Newly appointed Secretary of Defense, Christopher Miller, announced that President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to remove soldiers from the Middle East.

George Clooney Gave 14 Of His Closest Friends $1 Million Each

We all need a friend like George Clooney! The high-profile actor revealed the reason that he gifted 14 of his close friends with $1 million dollars each in 2013.

