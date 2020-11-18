Michael B. Jordan Is The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’…Duh!

People Magazine finally caught up with the rest of the world and crowned someone who is actually sexy as their “Sexiest Man Alive.” Sorry John Legend and Blake Shelton, the esteemed honor belongs to our very own bearded BAE Michael B. Jordan.

Jordan announced the cover in an awkward skit on Jimmy Kimmel, last night, but it’s safe to say it was worth the wait. The hunky star appeared onstage disguised in a hazmat suit before forcing virtual callers to guess who was behind the mask. After a few missed attempts and narrowing clues, someone guessed Michael B. Jordan and jinkies, he unmasked himself.

“It’s a good club to be a part of,” said Jordan in the 35th annual issue. While it may seem Jordan has been keeping a low profile. He says, he’s been making impact behind-the-scenes. His production company Outlier Productions made history as the first company to incorporate an inclusion rider. He could also be seem marching alongside Black Lives Matter protestors during the George Floyd protests. And he did his part encouraging voter turnout with this really thirst-trappy call-to-action.

“I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action—big or small—to help create the change we want to see,” he told the glossy.

Jordan, whose next big role is as an operative in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, opened up about eventually wanting to start a family. However, ladies, it’s going to be a while — he’s still dreaming about the perfect first date, which includes a good drive while listening to a bomb a** playlist and not being spotted by paparazzi. Good luck.

Nonetheless, the Creed actor is learning to trust the process while learning you can’t please everybody.

“You could have all the good intentions in the world, and you’ll still get controversy or some type of negativity thrown your way,” he revealed. “Sometimes you’ve just got to trust the universe, you know? You’ve got to just believe in yourself and do what you feel is really right. I think that adds up.”

Megan Thee Stallion, who is also a cover star this month and "rapper of the year" — as deemed by GQ. In other Michael B. Jordan news, he was one of the first celeb men to come out in support of the H-Town hottie. While nothing has presented itself there, we stan a woke man!

