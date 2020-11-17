Securing Your Own Telfar Bag Just Got Easier

Believe it or not, there’s a science to securing a Telfar bag. The exclusive Black-owned brand has marketed the must-have purse of 2020. Dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin”, the popular unisex faux leather bag is on just about everyone’s Christmas list. While the luxury purse isn’t necessarily expensive, it has a history of being difficult to obtain. This hot commodity sells out within minutes, each time its released on the brand’s website.

Securing a Telfar was controversial at first because second-hand retailers would purchase large quantities and resell them at an inflated price. Those who weren’t purchasing from second-hand retailers were watching YouTube videos that gave them the perfect refresh strategy on product launch days. While the brand has created strategies to stop resellers, their latest shopping option guarantees you’ll secure the bag – literally.

Telfar bags are now sold on Amazon. That’s right, now you can add to cart and get your luxury handbag within a week’s time. Currently the website is offering the medium size bags in cream, dark olive, and navy. Amazon will restock the tote bags on November 23rd and begin shipping as soon as November 24th.

With a huge emphasis on buying black, this is a great way to treat yourself and pour back into the Black community. It’s encouraging to watch a Black brand receive so much recognition. Even Oprah Winfrey gave Telfar her stamp of approval on her latest Oprah’s Favorite Things list.

The Telfar Medium Tote bag that is sold on Amazon retails for $202. You can check out the other sizes via the Telfar website. The smaller size retails for $150, and the larger size is $257. There’s no word on whether or not Amazon will include the other sizes. Now that it’s easier to secure the Telfar bag, will you be adding it to your shopping cart?

