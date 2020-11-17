CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Omega Psi Phi Grand Basileus Dr. David Marion Celebrates Founder’s Day With Rickey Smiley [WATCH]

On today’s 109th Founder’s Day of Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity Incorporated, the 41st Grand Basileus Dr. David Marion joins the show to celebrate with Rickey Smiley.  After Rickey breaks down a little history, Marion discussed voter turnout within the fraternity. He also discussed the impact of the new members like D.L. Hughley, Anthony Anderson, and more. The two shared stories with each other in all good love for the bruhz.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Happy Founder’s Day to the Ques!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Baggage Claim' - Red Carpet

Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity. Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul” Colors: Purple and Gold Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity [PHOTOS] Rickey Smiley Talks About Having The Time Of His Life With The Bruhs Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE] Roy Wood Jr. Pranks Call A Member Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE]

Omega Psi Phi Grand Basileus Dr. David Marion Celebrates Founder’s Day With Rickey Smiley [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Kirk Franklin @ 2018 Indiana State Fair
Folks Aren’t Feelin Luke Nasty Sampling “Melodies From…
 52 mins ago
11.19.20
2017 NBA Draft
Lavar Ball Say’s His Son’s Will Never Meet…
 57 mins ago
11.19.20
AFI FEST Presented By Audi Centerpiece Drive-In - ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night in Miami’…
 1 hour ago
11.19.20
ABC's "Charlie Brown"
Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving and Christmas Specials Are Returning…
 21 hours ago
11.18.20
Exclusives
Close