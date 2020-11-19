The Bijou Star Files: Two Queens, One Throne, The Two ‘Aunt Vivs’ Faced Off

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 19, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

The Two “Aunt Vivs” Face-Off In New Video For The “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” 30th Anniversary Special

It took almost 30 years, but Janet Hubert has finally buried her decades-long feud with Will Smith and was officially on board for the “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” 30th anniversary special.

Reactions To DJ Luke Nasty Sampling Kirk Franklin’s “Melodies From Heaven”

“Rain, rain, rain, rain, rain down on me, rain down on me.” Now we all know this line from Kirk Franklin and The Family’s classic song “Melodies From Heaven.” Rapper DJ Luke Nasty plans to keep the song alive and relevant by sampling it in his latest single, “Rain.”

LEBRON JAMES I’M IN THE ALCOHOL BIZ NOW!!! Invests In Tequila Company

LeBron James is taking a page out of Michael Jordan‘s book … by investing a huge chunk of change in a new tequila company!!!

BOBBY BROWN SON BOBBY JR. DEAD AT 28

Bobby Brown has lost another child … his son Bobby Brown Jr. has died.

IHOP KNIFE-WIELDING MAN ALLEGEDLY CUTS EMPLOYEE …Was Told to Wear Mask

A guy who wanted to chow down at an IHOP without a face covering wouldn’t take “no mask, no service” for an answer — because cops say he went to town on the staff with a knife.

TRAVIS SCOTT LAUNCHES HBCU SCHOLARSHIP …Through New Cactus Jack Foundation

Travis Scott wants to make sure he not only gives back to his community, but helps to put kids on a track for future success — and he plans to do both through his own nonprofit.

NAYA RIVERA WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT FILED ON SON’S BEHALF… Claims Boat Was Unsafe

Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Naya Rivera‘s son … claiming the boat Naya was in before she drowned was unsafe.

WALMART FREE THANKSGIVING DINNERS FOR ALL!!!

Lots of folks are about to be giving thanks to Walmart … the retail giant is hooking up free Thanksgiving dinners, and they’re pretty easy to snag.

WHITE WOMAN CONFRONTS BLACK NEIGHBORS WITH STUN GUN… Makes Racist Comments

A white woman had the audacity to show up to her Black neighbors’ front door with a Taser in hand … and then scold them for “acting like Black people.”

JAY-Z CLIMBING ON BOARD FITNESS STARTUP …Beyonce’s Competition!!!

Jay-Z is getting into the fitness equipment game just like his wife … he’s investing in a startup that aims to rival Beyonce‘s partner, Peloton.

MISSY ELLIOTT Sends Bride $1,300 …GET YOUR DREAM DRESS ON!!!

Missy Elliott’s helping dreams come true for a bride-to-be on a tight budget … by covering the cost of the wedding dress she’d been eyeing.

NE-YO SINGING NATIONAL ANTHEM… At Tyson-Jones Jr. Fight

More celebrity firepower is being added for the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight — with Ne-Yo being tapped to perform the National Anthem before the main event,

DRE’S ESTRANGED WIFE CALLS BS ON HIS COVID CONCERNS …Wants Him Grilled In-Person!!!

Dr. Dre hasn’t been acting like he’s concerned about the coronavirus pandemic, so he shouldn’t get special treatment in his divorce proceedings … that’s what his estranged wife thinks, anyway.

GUCCI MANE MOCKS HIS KILLING OF JEEZY’S PAL Ahead of Verzuz Battle

Gucci Mane is poking the bear before he meets said bear in a music battle — openly touting the fact he killed one of Jeezy‘s friends ahead of their Verzuz showdown.

Mariah Carey Announces New Christmas Special

Everyone knows that this is Mariah Carey’s favorite time of year as she has been crowned the Mother of Christmas, and you can always expect her to do something special to celebrate the holiday.

Tory Lanez’s Attorney Questions Protection Order Following Megan Thee Stallion’s GQ Interview

Things got a little heated in court this morning when Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

Azriel Clary Shares A Snippet Of Her New Music As She Seemingly Addresses Her Past With R. Kelly

Recently Azriel shared a preview of her new music with her followers as she continues to work on her debut EP.

Twitter Launches New Disappearing Stories Feature Called “Fleets” To Rival Instagram Stories

In the ever-growing competition between social media platforms, Twitter has just launched a new feature that directly competes with Instagram.

Lavar Ball Tells His Sons They’ll Never Find A Good Woman While Playing In The NBA: “You’re Going To Meet A H*e”

Lavar Ball recently gave his sons some advice on finding love while they’re playing in the NBA and didn’t hold back one bit!

House Democrats Elect To Keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi As Leader And Nominee For Next Year’s Speaker

It was a big win for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. House Democrats elected her to remain as their leader and nominated her for speaker.

Holly Robinson Peete Opens Up About Donald Trump Calling Her The N-Word On The Set Of Celebrity Apprentice

Holly Robinson Peete opened up about racist comments Donald Trump made toward her while filming Celebrity Apprentice.

Vatican Launches Investigation Of Pope Francis’ Instagram Account After Liking Very Risqué ‘School Girl’ Pic

The Vatican has launched an investigation on the Instagram account of Pope Francis after it was discovered the account liked a picture of a bare-bottom Brazilian model.

Giant Food Supermarket Apologizes For ‘Super Spread’ Thanksgiving Ad

A grocery store in the mid-Atlantic region is apologizing for using the term “super spread” as a joke in a Thanksgiving ad.

