OHIO: Franklin County Now at Level 4 Purple, Lake and Lorain County on Watch List for That Same Level

One of the counties in Ohio has now reached the highest and most severe level in the state’s Public Health Advisory Alert System, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

On Thursday, Franklin County, which is the state’s most populated county, had 45,650 cases of COVID-19, the most in the state, according to the ODH.

Cuyahoga is second with close to 32,000 cases as of Nov. 19.

The highest level on the Advisory Alert system is purple Level 4. Counties at that level are the ones with residents that have the “highest risk of exposure” to COVID-19.

Once a county is in purple, residents are only to leave their places of living for “supplies and services.”

Franklin is the only county in Ohio at Level 4, but other counties in the state are in danger of approaching that same severe level:

Lake, Lorain and Montgomery counties have all been flagged for the purple Level 4 watch list and could turn purple next week if their situations do not improve.

None of the 88 counties in Ohio are in yellow Level 1.

This week’s updated Advisory System Map ⬇

For the first time, we have a county that will be purple—this means they have flagged 6 or more indicators for at least two weeks. This is a sign that we are starting to see sustained impacts on healthcare services due to this disease. pic.twitter.com/QcmoCOLwUi — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 19, 2020

This is also the first week where we do not have any yellow counties—this means all parts of the state are now at elevated levels of risk, even in our smaller or more rural counties. pic.twitter.com/gyv2ANdXsZ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 19, 2020

