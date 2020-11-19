CLOSE
OHIO: Franklin County Now at Level 4 Purple, Lake and Lorain County on Watch List for That Same Level

LeVeque Tower in the distant sky, Columbus, Ohio, Franklin County, USA

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

One of the counties in Ohio has now reached the highest and most severe level in the state’s Public Health Advisory Alert System, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

On Thursday, Franklin County, which is the state’s most populated county, had 45,650 cases of COVID-19, the most in the state, according to the ODH.

Cuyahoga is second with close to 32,000 cases as of Nov. 19.

The highest level on the Advisory Alert system is purple Level 4.  Counties at that level are the ones with residents that have the “highest risk of exposure” to COVID-19.

Once a county is in purple, residents are only to leave their places of living for “supplies and services.”

Franklin is the only county in Ohio at Level 4, but other counties in the state are in danger of approaching that same severe level:

Lake, Lorain and Montgomery counties have all been flagged for the purple Level 4 watch list and could turn purple next week if their situations do not improve.

None of the 88 counties in Ohio are in yellow Level 1.

Click here to read more.

 

