LOCAL NEWS: Summit County Announces Its Own Stay-at-Home Advisory Due to COVID-19

Summit County has issued a Stay-at-Home advisory that is now in effect until Dec. 16. That decision was made due to spike in COVID-19 cases all throughout the county and state of Ohio.

That particular advisory was a decision made by Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The advisory urges all residents of Summit County to stay at home “to the greatest extent possible” with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise. Residents are asked to only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up food or receiving deliveries, the county said.

Summit County officials are also encouraging residents to communicate and gather with friends and family members, especially extended ones, through online and social platforms as opposed to in-person. Traveling in and out of Ohio is also heavily discouraged right now.

Businesses, local government and schools are instructed to shift most of their sources to online. Meetings and social gatherings are to be held, both indoors and outdoors, with less than ten people. Any get-together indoors with guests is not encouraged.

Of course, facial covering and physical distancing is highly recommended by officials.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

