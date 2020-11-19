CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Attorney Ron Haley Compares The Case Of 15-Year-Old Quawan “Bobby” Charles To Emmett Till [VIDEO]

If you haven’t heard about Quawan “Bobby” Charles, this video will inform you about everything you need to know.  15-year-old Charles is an African-American boy who went missing in Baldwin, Lousiana after getting into a car with a 17-year-old white boy and his mother.  His parents reported him missing that evening and was found 20 miles from home in a sugar-cane field and authorities are saying that he drowned.

Attorney Ron Haley is calling negligence on the officers who are handling the case.  The family’s case is now gaining attraction after showing the photos of Bobby’s body after he was found.  The public is comparing this case to the late Emmett Till’s.

 

Exclusives
