The Bijou Star Files: Drea Kelly Clears Up Keeping R Kelly’s Name

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 23, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Andrea Kelly Reveals Why She Still Keeps R. Kelly’s Last Name In Exclusive Clip From The “Hollywood Exes” Reunion

Andrea Kelly. R. Kelly’s ex-wife addressed the widespread question concerning why she still continues to keep her ex-husband’s name despite their divorce and his current legal issues.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TYLER PERRY STUDIOS THOUSANDS FLOCK TO LINE UP …For Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tyler Perry was in the giving mood this weekend — and it appears thousands more were in the receiving mood ahead of an extremely challenging Thanksgiving.

THANKSGIVING 2020 DR. DRE, NICK CANNON HOST FEED YOUR CITY IN COMPTON

Folks struggling with the pandemic and all of its fallout got a big break Saturday, with celebs and others pitching in to help feed those in need.

LARA TRUMP SINCE DAD CAN’T WIN IN COURT… Subverting The Electoral Process Is On The Table

The wheels have fallen off Donald Trump‘s court challenges, so his daughter-in-law now says they’re entertaining the prospect of getting state legislators to subvert the democratic process — and break the law — by pressuring them to switch to pro-Trump electors.

NYC SHERIFF’S OFFICE BREAK UP UNDERGROUND SWINGERS PARTY… No Sex for You!!!

A bunch of free-spirited sex revelers had their good time cut short by cops in the Big Apple — an interesting contrast to another attempted New York bust gone bad.

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE MAY BRING NORMALCY BACK BY MAY!!!

Light at the end of the tunnel!!! Maybe. Because there’s now a plan to vaccinate like crazy and get this country back to something that resembles normal by May, 2021.

CORONAVIRUS OXFORD SCIENTISTS SLAM FACEBOOK FOR CENSORSHIP… Flagged Mask-Wearing Article As ‘False’

Two Oxford scientists have skewered Facebook, claiming the company is engaged in anti-democratic censorship by flagging their article on mask-wearing “false information.”

AMERICAN AIRLINES JET STRIKES BIRD, WINDSHIELD SHATTERED… Emergency Landing in Chi-Town

The passengers didn’t know anything was amiss, until the captain got on the intercom and said it looks like they hit something and the window was cracked.

JEREMIH’S COVID-19 CASETRANSFERRED OUT OF ICU …On Road to Recovery

Jeremih is gonna be alright — at least that’s what his family is signaling after revealing he’s out of the ICU and on his way to recovering after coming down with COVID-19.

RICKY SCHRODER DONATED $150K TO GET KYLE RITTENHOUSE RELEASED ON BAIL

Accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse got some help from a few famous people this week, and as a result, he’s free on bail.

CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT 7 DEAD AFTER DRINKING HAND SANITIZER

It’s not exactly following President Trump‘s musings about drinking bleach, but it’s in the ballpark … 7 people are dead after drinking hand sanitizer … because they ran out of booze.

JEEZY VERZUZ SUCCESS IS GREAT, BUT …It’s Time for a Culture Shock

Jeezy‘s had enough of his culture being linked to guns, feuds, violence and death — and he says his highly-viewed Verzuz episode was a chance to address those issues.

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Stepped Out In Coordinated Outfits During A Recent Date Night

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are continuing on their quest to become #CoupleGoals, as they are frequently posted up on social media giving us glimpses of their relationship.

‘WIPEOUT’ CONTESTANT DIES After Completing Course

A “Wipeout” contestant is dead after being hospitalized following a go at the obstacle course …

Dwyane Wade Says He Appreciated Mike Tyson Coming To His Family’s Defense During His Interview With Boosie

Mike Tyson on his podcast and Mike questioned Boosie about his thoughts towards the LGBTQ community after Boosie publicly criticized Dwyane Wade’s parenting style when it came to raising his child Zaya Wade. Now Dwyane Wade is sharing his response to the interview.

Ciara & Vanessa Bryant Have A Cute Girls Night Complete With Some Fun On TikTok

In a cute TikTok video, Vanessa and Ciara gave us a little insight into their personalities while dancing along to a Run-DMC classic.

Trump Demands Another Recount After Georgia Officially Certifies The Votes Of The Hand Recount, Declaring Joe Biden The Winner A Second Time

Donald Trump has now requested another formal recount regarding to 2020 presidential election where Joe Biden was declared president-elect. This would be the second recount

Man Makes Over Bathroom From Watching YouTube Tutorials & It’s Giving Hotel Vibes

Imagine not liking your bathroom or any other part of your home and being able to completely make it over with a professional finish without seeking professional help!

Nicki Minaj Announces That She Has A Docuseries Coming To HBO Max

Today fans around the world are celebrating the 10 year anniversary of Nicki Minaj’s debut album “Pink Friday.” And during the celebration, Nicki hopped on social media to deliver a special message to her fans.

Trump Reportedly Told Inside Sources That He Knows He Lost The Election—But Wants To Get Back At Democrats

A recent report reveals that Trump has allegedly told inside sources that although he knows he loss the election, he will continue to prolong conceding because he wants to get back at the Democrats.

5 Million Georgia Votes Will Be Tabulated For A Third Time At Trump’s Request

Around 5 million Georgia votes will be recounted due to Donald Trump’s request surrounding his election loss.

Lena Waithe’s Wife Alana Mayo Files For Divorce 10 Months After Split

10 months after announcing their split, Lena Waithe’s wife Alana Mayo has filed for divorce.

Ben Carson Reveals He Was ‘Desperately Ill’ With Coronavirus

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson posted to Facebook that he has been “desperately ill” with coronavirus on Friday. But, thanks to top-notch medical care, he is “out of the woods at this point.”

Jeezy Revealed He Talked To Jeannie Mai About Her “Dark Meat On The Side” Comments Before They Began Dating

Jeezy appeared on “The Morning Hustle” to discuss his latest album “The Recession 2” and his epic Verzuz TV showdown with Gucci Mane.

Wrong Text Message Lands College Student With Hundreds of Dollars In Donations

A broke college student is $2,000 richer after being on the receiving end of an accidental random text message.

Trump Administration Overrules Federal Reserve Chairman And Cuts Off Federal Emergency Lending Programs

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has decided to pull the plug on emergency Federal Reserve lending programs drawing heavy criticism from the central bank, which argued the funding was necessary to support the economy as the pandemic rages on.

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Apple Ordered To Pay $113 Million Settlement Over Claims It Purposely Slowed Down iPhones

Apple has agreed to pay $113 million to settle an Arizona case alleging the tech company fleeced consumers by intentionally slowing down older iPhones to entice users into buying newer, more expensive models.

Experimental COVID-19 treatment given to Trump gets FDA authorization

The president credited the antibody treatment with helping his recovery after he was hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: