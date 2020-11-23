LOCAL NEWS: Lake Metroparks Farmpark to Host Drive-Thru Christmas Lighting Event in December

Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland, Ohio is continuing one Christmas tradition, but in a new way that is fit for the year 2020.

They are bringing back the Country Light event with Christmas lighting displays. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be a drive-thru only celebration for patrons.

Those who visit can “drive through an assortment of new and familiar light displays throughout the grounds” while remaining inside the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

Country Lights Drive-Thru will take place on Dec. 1 through Dec. 22 between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., which will be the last viewing of each night for customers.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Depending on weather conditions and the speed of the driver, the drive-thru display will have a drive time ranging between 20 and 45 minutes, Lake Metroparks Farmpark said. Vehicle rules for the light display include: No limos, buses or oversized vehicles. Vehicle size limited to 20 feet in length, and 6 ½ feet in width; for example a Ford F250 truck.

For guest safety, all tailgates, van/car doors and hatchbacks must remain closed at all times.

Riding in the back of a pickup truck is not permitted.

Remain in your vehicle along the entire route.

No vehicle parking at this event; please arrange any carpooling prior to arriving at the event.

Lake Metroparks reserves the right to refuse any vehicle entry into the event if not in compliance with these rules.

Cost of admission is $27.50 per vehicle and should be purchased ahead of time. Admission to the event is also available only at the Lake Metroparks Country Lights Drive-Thru website.

